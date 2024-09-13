'Kishkindha Kaandam' movie review: A sublime and poignant mystery bolstered by terrific performances

In a recent interview, Asif Ali and one of his notable co-stars in the film Jagadish, perhaps jokingly, mentioned that the film’s initial title was The Curious Case of Appu Pillai. This title seems fitting, given that the entire film revolves around him and his missing gun, setting off a chain of events that leads to the unravelling of secrets buried deep within memories.

Vijayaraghavan delivers one of his finest performances to date in Kishkindha Kaandam, portraying a character with a complex blend of idiosyncrasies. The veteran actor masterfully captures the subtle switches in behaviour that come with the character’s unforeseen trajectory.

His portrayal of Appu Pillai, whose eccentricities are both intriguing and unnerving, is rendered with meticulous attention to both physicality and the internal dynamics of a man grappling with his past. The nuanced modulation in his voice and the sharpness of his expressions surpass even his State Award-winning performance in Pookkaalam (2023).

Ajayan in Kishkindha Kaandam is among Asif’s most accomplished performances, marked by a masterful display of vulnerability and restraint. The actor embodies a character accustomed to the unpredictable ways of his demanding father, who is adept at getting on anyone’s nerves. Asif conveys this dynamic with a subtle, nonchalant demeanour that speaks volumes. It is in the film’s third act that his acting truly shines. Here, Ajayan must delicately balance his own concealed secrets while still fulfilling his role as a dutiful son, and Asif delivers this complexity with remarkable nuance.

As the third lead, Aparna delivers a compelling performance as a character who is both doggedly inquisitive and assertive. As a new member of the household, her character’s relentless pursuit of understanding her father-in-law’s secretive behaviour fuels significant conflicts with both Ajayan and Appu Pillai. The way her character is written ensures that she is far from a passive figure. She possesses a strong sense of agency that is effectively conveyed through Aparna’s performance as well. One might question her character’s reaction to the film’s final resolution, but this is a minor gripe in an otherwise well-constructed narrative.

At its core, Kishkindha Kaandam is a powerful drama about the secrets we choose to forget—reminiscent of films like Ullozhukku and Aarkkariyam (2021). What makes Dinjith’s film unique as a beast of its own is its ability to blend this poignant drama with a carefully crafted mystery that does not follow the typical conventions of a whodunit, while still keeping us on the edge with a steady stream of surprises.

Kishkindha Kaandam also features a backdrop that becomes an integral character in itself. Just as a dense forest can be a maze of unpredictability, where every step has the potential to reveal a new shadowy layer, the secrets surrounding Appu Pillai run deep, waiting to be unearthed. The characters are not what they initially seem as we gradually get to know them.

Bahul’s work behind the camera is fabulous in conveying the shifting inner psyche of the characters. The visuals are not only pleasing to the eye, thanks to the captivating landscape, but they also create a sense of foreboding with Bahul’s screenplay consistently exceeding expectations. Mujeeb Majeed’s intense background score adds another layer of intrigue to the narrative, although it sometimes becomes louder than necessary, particularly in the film’s latter hour.

As the film ultimately delivers a payoff that is profoundly worth the wait, it is reasonable to affirm that Kishkindha Kaandam is a commendable addition to the ranks of the finest mystery thrillers produced in Malayalam cinema, alongside classics such as Utharam (1989) and Kariyilakkattu Pole (1986).

Film: Kishkindha Kaandam

Director: Dinjith Ayyathan

Cast: Asif Ali, Vijayaraghavan, Aparna Balamurali, Jagadish, Ashokan

Rating : 4/5