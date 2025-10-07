'I regret signing that paper': Rima Kallingal on the institution of marriage

The institution of marriage was built by men, for men, said the Ritu actor Rima Kallingal recently adding that she regrets signing that paper.

In a freewheeling conversation with TNIE, one of the anchors of the Women in Cinema Collective and the star of films like 22 Female Kottayam, said that it took time for her to see that the institution itself doesn’t work for her. "It’s built by men, for men. I regret signing that paper. Love doesn’t need official approval... I’ll still love wholeheartedly, with or without it," she said.

However she hastened to clarify that there is no problem between her and her husband Aashiq Abu. The problem is with marriage as an institution...

"The problem is with marriage as an institution... it adds nothing and brings pressure instead. We love each other more now. We only signed because our parents wanted it, but it’s a trap of conditioning," she said.