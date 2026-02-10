Malayalam filmmaker Unnikrishnan blames actor Biju Menon for not attending film promotional events

KOCHI: Criticising actors for their high remuneration, which contributes to the rising cost of film production, Film Employees Federation of Kerala (Fefka) general secretary B Unnikrishnan said that actors should adhere to agreements.

"Many actors, even after receiving huge amounts as remuneration, do not attend promotional events. A lead actor in a recent film did not attend a promotional event, and the producer had to face a loss of Rs 25 lakh," he said, adding that he was referring to Biju Menon.

Biju Menon’s Valathuvashathe Kallan, directed by Jeethu Joseph, is currently in theatres. Complaints were raised against the actor after he skipped promotional events for the film Nadanna Sambavam, which was released in 2024.

Unnikrishnan added that producers should take action against such actors and ensure that they adhere to the terms and conditions in the agreement.

The criticism came after the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) stated that film production costs are high and that a pay revision for technicians and other crew members is not possible at the moment.