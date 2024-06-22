Nadanna Sambhavam: A thoughtful exploration of marriage dynamics

In a telling scene in the first act of Nadanna Sambhavam, Ajith—also known as Ajithettan (Suraj Venjaramoodu)—is in the midst of one of his regular drinking sessions with his close friends. The wolf pack represents different shades of entitled men, with unmistakable moralistic tendencies to pry into others’ lives unnecessarily, including an undesirable online media journalist (an effective Sudhi Koppa).

When someone from the group enquires about his recent holiday abroad with his family, Ajith immediately likens his wife, Dhanya (Lijomol Jose), and daughter to a heavy sack on his head, while equating the trip to the grandeur of Thrissur Pooram. Moments before this uncomfortable exchange, Dhanya’s face suddenly turns dismal when Ajith takes a selfie during their daughter’s birthday celebration, highlighting their dysfunctional marriage due to his indifference.

In contrast, we are soon introduced to a lovey-dovey husband and wife, played by Biju Menon and Shruti Ramachandran, who recently moved into the urban housing community as Ajith’s neighbours. Along with their daughter, they seem to have a healthy relationship as a couple living on equal terms. The unassuming manner in which the dynamics of their marriage are portrayed is quite beautiful, with spot-on chemistry between the actors.

Take, for instance, the sight of the wife driving a dashing black jeep to work every day, while her dapper husband takes care of the house and their child. The film treats it as a normal thing, despite the envious eyes of the women around. Being a “people person,” as proudly described by his wife, Unni aka Unniyettan (Biju Menon), is a popular figure among the women in the community for being a sincerely good listener and for his sociable nature.