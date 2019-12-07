Home Entertainment Review

'Alidu Ulidavaru' review: An insightful psychological thriller

The highlight of the film is the music by director Midhun Mukundan, whose background score not only enhances the whole atmosphere but also haunts you later.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Electronic media content is driven by TRPs and a handful of hosts become victims trying to keep up with the game of numbers. This forms the perfect backdrop for Aravind Shastry’s psychological thriller Alidu Ulidavaru. The story penned by Sudhir Shanbhog gives us an insight into the current situation of anchors and reporters who are put under pressure and who risk their lives to come up with the best story.  

In the case of Sheelam (Ashu Bedra), popular for a myth-busting superstition programme, Karana has just completed the 99th episode. The 100th episode becomes challenging for Sheelam, as he is pressurised by his senior to keep up with the number. And with this, everything from his relationship to his job takes a toll on him, with the second half of the film dealing with how he recovers.

The core plot of the film, however, is about LSD (Lysergic acid diethylamide), which connects Mahantesh (Pawan Kumar) and Sheelam makes it impactful. Coming from the director of Kahi,  Arvind Shastry joins the list of the new-age directors with Alidu Ulidavaru. Going with the contemporary style of making, the film mirrors the lifestyle of certain professions and the present scenario of news channels.

The film’s first half breezes through work and love, while the latter keeps us glued to our seats. The story, revolving around Ashu Bedra’s character, is powerful in parts. As a producer who has taken up acting, there is room for improvisation and perhaps, he needs some focus.

Sangeetha Bhat, who plays Bedra’s love interest, is apt for her role. Director and actor Pawan plays a significant role and he pulls off the character with ease. In supporting cast is Atul Kulkarni, who in his salt and pepper look, packs a punch as a cop. B Suresha, Dharmanna, and Aravind Rau too establish their presence with good acting skills.

The highlight of the film is the music by director Midhun Mukundan, whose background score not only enhances the whole atmosphere but also haunts you later. Three cinematographers - Abhishek Kasargod, Aravind Kashyap, and Abhin Rajesh - promptly fulfil the director’s vision.

With TRPs being the subject of  Alidu Ulidvaru, this new pattern of filmmaking will work well with viewers, since it also gives a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes in the lives of anchors and reporters of various TV channels.

