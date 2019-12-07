Home Entertainment Review

'Katha Sangama' review: A perfect ode to Puttanna Kanagal

Katha Sangama brings a rare pattern of filmmaking in Kannada cinema.

Published: 07th December 2019 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Katha Sangama

Katha Sangama

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Katha Sangama brings a rare pattern of filmmaking in Kannada cinema. Rishab Shetty’s vision is an unrestrained bond of seven different stories brought together by a serene amalgamation that has enough continuity, and comes enveloped in a fulgor of acting prowess. Experimenting with different directors and connecting with various characters, his innovative approach of lending a whole new ode to Puttanna’s legacy and lending it a beautiful viewing experience is applaudable.

Each story has a title and a director, and the film is watchable because it is creatively sewn. Here are the seven movies that have been brought together:

Ranibowland
(Duration: 20 minutes)
Director: Chandrajith Belliappa
This gives a glimpse of the little joys a father (Kishore) wants to give to his daughter Ria (Mridinika) by fulfilling her dream of being at Rainbowland. The depiction of how there is a child in everybody is well applied to this screenplay.

Sathya Katha Prasanga
(Duration: 21 minutes)
Director: Karan Ananth
This story involves the viewer in a thought-provoking situation experienced by a 60-year-old man, Sathya Murthy (Prakash Belawadi), who has to deal with the trauma of the last day before his retirement. His connections with a tattoo artist (Sowmya Jaganmurthy) and how it helps him forget the regretful past, bringing the joys of life back, is the crux of the film, which takes us to the world of magical realism well balanced by Belawadi’s mesmerising act.

Girgitle
(Duration: 23 minutes)
Director: Shashi Kumar P
Set in a coastal area, this one gives a glimpse of Vini’s (Raj B Shetty) irresponsible lifestyle, which is not liked by his girlfriend,  played Amrutha Niak. She is looking for a break-up. If given a second chance, how he handles the whole situation is well stitched by the director.

Sagara Sangama
(Duration: 16 minutes)
Director: Kiranraj K
The director makes it an exceptional project by bringing in silence. The actors have with no dialogues, and mostly enact through expressions. The film revolves around Rishab Shetty, Hariprriya, and a dog, Rumy.

Utthara
(Duration: 26 minutes)
Director: Rahul PK
This story has the longest run, and it takes us through deep thoughts about two people -- Jacob (Pramod Shetty) and Paramesh Rangaswamy (Balaji Manohar) -- who share one room, and have different ideologies. How the two debate on life with different perspectives is brought out in a conversational way by two fine actors.

Padavarahalli
(Duration: 14 minutes)
Director: Jamadagni Manoj
This story takes us back to the Mysore province of the 1900s. Directed by Jamadagni Manoj, it brings out the conflict in the mindset of a barber, whose family and friends were killed by a customer who had come for a shave. His dilemma forms the crux of this story, which comes with a lot of focused action by the two actors.

Lacchavva
(Duration: 25 minutes )
Director: Jai Shankar
This story consists of non-professional actors and talks about Lacchava (Paravva )from Hubli, who shifts to Bengaluru to be with her son, Beera (Beera). How the immigrant woman, who steps out to buy Dharwad peda gets lost in the concrete jungle of Bengaluru, her innocence of not being aware of where her son stays and seeking help from various people to finally reach her son’s house, steals many hearts.
Katha Sangama ends on a happy note,with Paravaa’s natural acting getting big applause.

Katha Sangama has various segments. It has different stories, and a whole set of fine characters that bind together a cinematic classic, with every actor coming out with flying colours. The credit should go to Rishab Shetty and equally to all the directors and actors who created a masterpiece in Sandalwood, depicting stories that give rise to profound thoughts. Giving them equal support are the cinematographers, music directors, and editors. A well-thought vision by Rishab -- a perfect ode to Puttanna Kanagal, the legendary director who came up with the anthology.

Name: Katha Sangama

Director: Jamadagni Manoj, Chandrajith Belliappa, Kiranraj, Rishab Shetty, Karan Anant, RAhul P K, Shashi Kumar P and Jai Shankar

Cast: Kishore, Yagna Shetty, Prakash Belawadi, Sowmya Jaganmurthty , Raj B Shetty, Amrutha Naik, Pramod Shetty, Balaji Manohar, Avinash, Hariprriya, Rishab Shetty, Paravva,

Rating: 4/5
Comments

