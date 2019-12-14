Home Entertainment Review

'Champion' review: Predictable moves hold this movie back

After two Kabbadi films this year (Vennila Kabbadi Kuzhu 2, Kennedy Club), director Suseenthiran is back with yet another sports film.

Published: 14th December 2019 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

'Champion' poster

'Champion' poster

By Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

After two Kabbadi films this year (Vennila Kabbadi Kuzhu 2, Kennedy Club), director Suseenthiran is back with yet another sports film. And this time, he takes on football. The film begins with a perfunctory voiceover explaining the history of how the sport found roots in Chennai, beginning with the colonial era. Unlike Jada, which released a couple of weeks back, this ‘introduction’ has no utility for us. But at the same time, it isn’t completely irrelevant to the film as well.

CHAMPION

One can extend the same rationale for the film as well, which is more functional than creative. Champion has all the bearings of the run-of-the-mill underdog sports film. Of course, there’s poverty. There’s resistance from family, who the kid wins over with help from his coach and mentor. The talented player develops a chip on the block, after which the coach grounds him. There’s the love interest who motivates him to pursue his passion but has a family who hates her for it.

There’s just one minor difference. The villain is out to get our hero, not for his skill in football, but rather as a result of an altercation with his father. Despite the cliched narrative, Champion rises to be a drama, albeit a middling one, due to the smaller nuances that Suseenthiran brings. I quite liked the school romance that blossoms between Jones and Pavithra.

It’s the smaller things that make this film endearing. Set to a nice melody, we see the two go ab o u t do ing things that school students do, without the romance ever getting adult. Pavithra throws the ball for Jones for practice; she teaches him after school.

She also lends him money, by lying to her parents, when he needs it to join a bigger academy. None of this is particularly unique, but Vishwa and Sowparnika play their characters with the required innocence. (A big shout out to Vishwa, who plays the footballer quite convincingly.

The sequences look authentic, thanks to the young actor’s agility on screen.) It is cute when Pavithra gets a callback later in the film, and also the fact that Jones never takes the chain she gifts, off his neck. Mirnalini, the more popular face, doesn’t get a meaty role, surprisingly. I also liked the fact when Jones’ father, Gopi (Manoj Bharathiraja, who also plays a footballer) asks Santha (Narain) to coach his son, the latter asks if the kid likes the sport first. “Avan kitta modhalla ball a koodu, avan kooda vilayadu. Avanuku pudichidhu na en kitta kootitu vaa,” he says.

This is a kind of nuance that you don’t generally expect in such films where, mostly, dreams are merely handed down to the younger generation. The familiar faces and their performances, add depth to the superficial writing. The taut run-time also helps. However, all of this doesn’t make up for the lack of embellishment in the film. When Jones first visits one of the bigger academies, he is ‘judged’ for hailing from North Madras. “Football laam vilayadrathu irukattum, ganja vippiya?” he is asked. The film ends with a voiceover, which again says that athletes from the area face three major challenges — poverty, lack of access to facilities, and the ‘violent’ stereotype they are branded with.

But the film hardly does anything to change this image. Jones takes to violence like a fish to water, when he learns about his past. While he is constantly warned against indulging in violence, the film makes it seem like a less-worthy option to choose from. In the climax, when someone else finally takes the axe for Jones, it might seem like a convenient way to end, but at least the idea makes sense. But the forced messaging further bogs it down. It makes for a good moment on paper, but not on screen. But again, one could say that about this film as well.

Film: Champion

Director: Suseenthiran

Cast: Vishwa, Narain, Manoj

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Champion review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Still from 'Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu'

'Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu' review: A jumbled botch

'Venky Mama' poster

'Venky Mama' review: Old wine in an old bottle

Still from 'Odeya'

'Odeya' review: Perfect mix of class and mass appeal

'The Body' poster

'The Body' review: Dead on arrival

Still from 'Capmaari'

'Capmaari' review: A has-been director’s desperation to be relevant

Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
google play app store
Video
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp