Home Entertainment Review

'Avane Sriman Narayana' movie review: This cop fantasy thriller is a fun-filled fancy ride 

The Kannada films will be valued based on the following context - Before Avane Sriman Narayana and After Sriman Narayana.

Published: 28th December 2019 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Avane Srimannarayana

A still from Avane Srimannarayana

By  A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Rama Rama Tusu Daksha Vruta Jaripa - the six jumbled words, often repeated in the film, holds the key to the treasure a lot of characters in the film are hunting for, including stepbrothers Jayarama (Balaji Manohar) and Tukaram (Pramod Shetty). The stepsons of dacoit chief Rama Rama (Madhusudhan Rao), who belong to the Abhira tribe, are eyeing for the throne and they have harboured hatred for years.

It worsens when Rama Rama dies without naming the chief. Whoever finds the treasure, will be the next Abhira chief. This is the base story of  Sachin Ravi’s Avane SrimannarayanaThis fantasy treasure hunt is set in a fictional town of Amaravati. The film’s title Avane Srimannarayana, inspired by a scene from Puneeth Rajkumar’s Bhakta Prahalada, and oh boy it is filled with a lot of theatre moments. Watch out for Rakshit’s mass entry scene, where he barges out of the silver screen, to whistles and hoots as Narayana, the goofy and free-spirited stylish cop, wielding his a favourite gun - named ‘Handsup’.

The film is filled with quirky and vivid characters like Narayana’s assistant and police constable Achyuthanna (Achyuth Kumar), Krishna (Rishab Shetty) from the Cow Boy club, reporter Lakshmi (Shanvi Srivastava), and bandmaster (Gopal Deshpande). It is the drama troupe and lines from their mythological play that drops clues that lead to the treasure and how Narayana cracks each of them has been written and picturised interestingly.

Sachin’s directorial venture, which has references to mythologies, gives the audience many elements to brainstorm and chew on. ASN is divided into three parts - Refusal of the call, the transformation of the goofy cop into a hero, and Narayana’s changeover into a legend. Though the performances of all the actors are great, the film is not devoid of flaws. The length - 3 hours 6 minute - is the drawback of this film. Seems like Sachin, who is also the editor of the ASN, was worried that chopping scenes would turn the film half-baked. But for the viewers, it becomes a strenuous exercise to sit through.

However, the visuals of the film, which was in the making for three years, completely justifies the duration. The efforts of the art department must be lauded for coming up with huge sets of a fictional town. The costumes - inspired by Hollywood films - also deserve a mention as a lot of detail has been put into every frame. Cinematographer Karm Chawla has done an equally impressive job with his lighting.

 The universal theme of the movie will make it suitable for a pan-India audience and it is sure to work well in other languages as well. Though the film is high on action, it is balanced out by the hilarious comedy sequences, and it Rakshit’s show all the way, who makes his presence light up the screen in each frame.Rakshit, who has been part of the writing team, with seven-odd members, has brought in a lot of elements for the movie. ASN could have been a serious movie, but Rakshit as Naryana, the chilled cop, has presented his role in a fun-filled manner.

It is safe to say that the actor, known for adding his signature style to his characters, hasn’t disappointed his fans. The background score by music director Ajaneesh B Lokanath is apt and the songs composed additionally by Charan Raj doesn’t hinder the story. Rakshit along with Achyuth Kumar displays good comic timing. Thereis hardly any romance in the film, and Shanvi’s Lakshmi is not just a  love interest here. She is a reporter, who is against Narayana and plays a crucial part in propelling the story forward. Shanvi’s efforts to dub for her role has indeed paid off. Balaji Manohar, the seven-foot-tall antagonist, and Pramod Shetty and a host of fresh faces are appealing.

This ‘too-long’ a film is a battle of good and evil, relevant in times of today... ASN can get interesting if you can decode Rama Rama Tusu Daksha Vruta Jaripa before Narayana reveals it. ASN has set new standards for the Kannada film industry and henceforth, the Kannada films will be valued based on the following context - Before Avane Sriman Narayana and After Sriman Narayana.

Movie: Avane Sriman Narayana

Director: Sachin Ravi

Cast: Rakshit Shetty, Shanvi Srivastava, Balaji Manohar, Pramod Shetty, and Acyuth Kumar

Rating: 3.5/5
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Avane Sriman Narayana Avane Sriman Narayana review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Sillu Karupatti

'Sillu Karupatti' movie review: A sweet anthology

A still from 'V1'

'V1' movie review: An okay whodunit pulled down by its indulgence

Pancharaaksharam

'Pancharaaksharam' movie review: A decent thriller with forgivable shortcomings

A still from 'Spies in Disguise'

'Spies in Disguise' movie review: Will Smith is in fine form in this terrific comedy

'Good Newwz' movie review: This Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan film labours in vain

Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
google play app store
Video
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp