Home Entertainment Review

'V1' movie review: An okay whodunit pulled down by its indulgence

Despite all this being against V1, the central case and its investigation manage to keep us invested, albeit barely.

Published: 28th December 2019 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'V1'

A still from 'V1'

By Avinash Ramachandran
Express News Service

While for most genres, the lack of established names, or a big budget backing the film can be bad news, an investigative thriller actually thrives in this space. Vada Chennai actor Pavel Navageethan’s debut directorial, V1, is a film benefits from having inconspicuous cast members. It prevents guesswork about the identity of the killer.

V1 begins in a dark night with a woman walking home with a sense of trepidation, thanks to the darkness and approaching footsteps. There is a flustered man in another setting. There is a masked youngster prowling the dark streets. There are glimpses of what could be the murder weapon. And then there’s a stabbing, and blood splattered everywhere. The stage is set for the investigation, and we are drawn in hook, line, and sinker. We are soon introduced to the investigative officers Luna (Vishnupriya Pillai) and Agni (Ram Arun Castro). While Luna is a straight arrow, Agni has skeletons in the closet. Unfortunately, these skeletons are one too many and after his first couple of attempts at redemption, we aren’t really invested in how he overcomes his inner demons. This proves to be a major deterrent as the many subplots written into the film by Navageethan fails to hold our interest for too long. While these subplots may help in character building, they have little impact on the investigation.

That said, as independent entities, these skeletons in Agni’s closet are interesting. It is notable that this protagonist who suffers from nyctophobia (fear of the dark) is named Agni. The respectability in the relationship between colleagues, Agni and Luna, was refreshing. But there is very little investigation that Luna does apart from being a sounding board of sorts to Agni. We accept Agni channeling his inner Patrick Jane (from The Mentalist) or Cal Lightman (from Lie to Me) to solve the case with his body language-reading ability because the research by Navageethan and co is impressive. But the presence of obvious red herrings takes away the sheen. While the final reveal isn’t exactly predictable, the preachiness that creeps in at inopportune moments prove to be a dampener.

The film is rife with such issues that don’t allow V1 to be the slow burner it could have been. Be it the acting, the staging, the dialogues, and even the casting, there is a sense of duality that pulls back V1 from its true potential. It’s good, and it’s not. It is especially unsettling when a film has both smartly written lines and unnecessarily expository ones. I loved the ingenuity in a dialogue uttered by Luna, after hearing Agni call someone a bastard: “Ivan panna thappukku, en avanga ammava thittare?” This kind of cheekiness goes missing when most needed in random segues to an inconsequential flashback. Even the pedophilia aspect touched upon in the trailer feels out of place.

Despite all this being against V1, the central case and its investigation manage to keep us invested, albeit barely. It helps that the runtime is just 111 minutes and there are no songs. The music of Ronnie Raphael keeps up with the film’s pacing but at times, it tries to force-feed an emotion that isn’t delivered, visually.
V1 could have been so much more but stops short, way short. Personally, while watching a murder mystery, all I want to know is the identity of the murderer with a simple answer about the ‘why’. Though the reason in V1 does have its shock value, it suffers from miserable staging. Heaven knows we do not need a misplaced sermon about social ills in such films. We get them enough anyway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
V1 V1 review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Sillu Karupatti

'Sillu Karupatti' movie review: A sweet anthology

Pancharaaksharam

'Pancharaaksharam' movie review: A decent thriller with forgivable shortcomings

A still from 'Spies in Disguise'

'Spies in Disguise' movie review: Will Smith is in fine form in this terrific comedy

'Good Newwz' movie review: This Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan film labours in vain

A still from Avane Srimannarayana

'Avane Sriman Narayana' movie review: This cop fantasy thriller is a fun-filled fancy ride 

Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
google play app store
Video
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp