'Aa Drushya' movie review: A narrative that captivates the viewer

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The best way perhaps to begin the review of Aa Drushya would be from the end, specifically the last scene, where the protagonist, narrating his story, calls himself the hero as well as the villain of his life.

On a philosophical note, he refers to the Ramayana and compares his journey to that of Ravana. “Karma is a boomerang,” is the line from the Tamil flick, D-16, (Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru) and director Shiva Ganesh tries to remain on the same page for the Kannada version, starring Ravichandran as a retired police officer in this story penned by Karthick Naren.

The story has Surya Tejas (Ravichandran) narrating an episode from his life to another police officer’s son (Yashas Shetty). The tale takes the audience back to a criminal case assigned to him, for which he involves a newly appointed police officer, Samarth (Girish), and Rajanna (Achyuth Kumar). They are investigating a murder and a missing girl.

Under the police scanner are three friends, often spotted at night, a couple of students who are shooting for a project, missing girl’s friend, a white car bearing the number 3738, and a newspaper boy. This mysterious episode happens overnight, and Surya Tejas is unreachable as he has left his mobile phone at the workplace. How he and Samarth solve the case is what keeps the audience focused on the plot.

Director Shiva Ganesh, whose sole duty was to keep the soul of the crime thriller intact, has also faithfully followed Karthick’s intriguing narrative style. His efficiency lies in pitching the right star cast and Aa Drushya’s biggest key point is Ravichandran.

The actor is shown in an all-new light, and he has handled the character (who is been portrayed in shades of young and old) perfectly, in his own ‘Crazy’ style. That is what brings freshness to the whole investigative noir, with good support coming from the rest of the cast. Music composer Gautam Srivastav has come up with limited tunes, focussing instead on the background score.DOP Vinod Bharathi too deserves a mention for keeping the ambience alive in every scene.

Aa Drushya can be a thrilling watch for all those who want to see the mystery, keeping in focus Crazy Star Ravichandran.