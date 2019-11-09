Home Entertainment Review

'Miga Miga Avasaram' movie review: Decent ideas, bad execution

Miga Miga Avasaram is an overly long film for a way too simplistic story.

Published: 09th November 2019 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Miga Miga Avasaram

Miga Miga Avasaram

By Aneruth Rengarajen
Express News Service

The maintenance of work/life balance is a common struggle in life. But have you ever heard of balancing your job along with answering nature’s call? Yeah, you read that right. Miga Miga Avasaram is about a female cop, Saamandhi, stationed on the road in the burning heat to play guard to a visiting VIP. While she awaits the arrival of this VIP, she deals with a lot, including people passing by the road that is supposed to stay clear.

On the personal front, she has to deal with her child and direct her to and from school over the phone. Not least of all, she has to deal with a hard-to-ignore urge to urinate. As we wade through the initial phase of the film, Saamandhi (played by Sri Priya) starts making unusual body postures. I, for one, genuinely thought that she was cramping up and that the film was heading in the direction of a discussion of the physical well-being of this character. But as I left the theatre, I wished that had been the case. 

Instead, the film takes an interesting turn in addressing sanitary issues that women in particular face. A female cop, stranded on the side of a road, with vehicles passing by in high-frequency and with no access to public restrooms or sanitary facilities whatsoever. How does she answer nature’s call? These are decent ideas that depict the day-to-day struggles of someone working in the police force. But how much of an impact the film makes in handling these issues is questionable.

While her struggle feels real, one does wonder why she cannot take a break or delegate her duties to someone temporarily while she goes and takes care of her business. That’s where the film starts to lose its way. Despite having a few interesting ideas, Miga Miga Avasaram falls flat due to some lazy writing which fails to justify her inability to take some time off. The very average performances do not help make things any more believable.

As Saamandhi battles her superior to earn a bathroom break, there are multiple sub-plots that distract from the point that the film is trying to make. Water trucks go past her leaking as she watches helplessly. Small children urinate freely on the road. A vehicle breaks down and she has a tough time getting the vehicle off the road. All this makes it hard for Saamandhi to hold it in. But in the process, it also ends up making it hard for the audience to stay interested. Much like this review, perhaps a shorter version of the film would have worked better. Miga Miga Avasaram is an overly long film for a way too simplistic story. In the end, I have to confess, I left the theatre quite ‘pissed off’ with the experience.

Movie: Miga Miga Avasaram

Director: Suresh Kamatchi

Cast: Sri Priya, Muthuraman

rating: 2/5
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Miga Miga Avasaram Miga Miga Avasaram review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh in 'ByPass Road'.

'Bypass Road' movie review: Too many twists tarnish this travel

A still from Last Christmas.

'Last Christmas' movie review: A warm, no frills romance

Thippara Meesam

'Thippara Meesam' movie review: Too dull and boring

Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal in 'Little Things'.

'Little Things Season 3' series review: Bonding in separation

Megha Akash and Sooraj Pancholi in 'Satellite Shankar'.

'Satellite Shankar' movie review: Sooraj Pancholi’s film sends out mixed signals

Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
google play app store
Video
Special Saryu Aarti was conducted to mark the Ayodhya verdict. (Photo | EPS/Sana Shakil)
Ayodhya after Verdict: Devotees gather at river Saryu for special aarti
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp