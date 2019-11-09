Ravi Basrur’s 'Girmit' is no child’s play

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

They are kids. Wait, they are adults. Oh no, they are kids. Nah! They are adults hidden inside these cute little kids. Director Ravi Basrur’s trick in his commercial entertainer Girmit has worked very well.

The movie focuses on children tackling an issue that goes beyond their age. But the best part about it is that each kid on-screen is convincing and compelling. The film opens with a song that gives a gist of how parents find it difficult to find a suitable match for their kids as they reach marriageable age.

In the first 30 minutes, Girmit gives a sneak-peek into the lives of the characters - Sarojamma and Shankarappa, who are finding it difficult to find a groom for their eldest daughter Rekha, aged 35 years, followed by Roopa, 28, and Reshmi. The parents are behind the marriage broker Bhaskar to find a match for their daughters.

Bhaskar and Susheela, on the other hand, are on the lookout for a bride for their son Raja. A soothsayer tells Raja’s grandmother that she has 30 days to live, who now insists on witnessing her grandson’s wedding before her death. Raja and Reshmi accidentally meet in a market place, and it is love at first sight. Reshmi reciprocates, but she puts forth a condition: Raja must find a groom for her sisters within 15 days. Raja accepts and finds a match for Rekha and Roopa. In the melee, how he handles the goons who become a hurdle in Rekha’s life forms the crux of the masala entertainer, which ends with a beautiful message.

Though an all children's film, Ravi Basrur makes sure that it is no child’s play. The film gives a whole new cinematic experience to the story, which comes with a mix of love and comedy that caters to the entire family. The film is well balanced with a good screenplay, narrative and dialogues. However, the strength of the film lies in the children’s voices, their dialogue delivery lending a whole lot of energy to the film. Behind this attempt are stars like Yash and Radhika Pandit, who have dubbed voices for the lead actors - Ashlesh Raj and Shlagha Saligrama.

One can feel their presence on the screen just by listening to the dialogues of these two actors. Achyuth Kumar, Rangayana Raghu, and Shivaraj KR Pete too have dubbed their voices for the other kids in the film. Pramod Maravanthe has managed to balance the dialogues between the adult actors and the kids. Every character in the film looks proactive and challenging, especially the lead actors. Ashlesh and Shlagha have, to an extent, tried to be the junior Yash and Radhika Pandit on screen. Ravi Basur, apart from the direction, has managed to entertain with light-hearted music, and a peppy number, to voice rendered by Puneeth Rajkumar.

This children’s film, made with a youthful spirit, has good picturisation by Sachin Basrur.

Overall, Girmit is a masala mix, very popular in North Karnataka. Staying true to the title, this honest attempt by Ravi Basrur can be relished by everyone.