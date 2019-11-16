Home Entertainment Review

'Action' film review: This 'action' gets an equal and opposite reaction

There is some pressure on critics to respond in an agreeable way when films like Action come out.

Published: 16th November 2019 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film

A still from the film

By Sudhir Srinivasan
Express News Service

There is some pressure on critics to respond in an agreeable way when films like Action come out. We are expected to, you know, talk about how the film has tried to give us action blocks of, what’s that phrase, ‘Hollywood standard’; be impressed by the makers’ ambition of having an Indian hero kick a** in exotic locales a la James Bond/Ethan Hunt; look awed by the rapid editing that sometimes confuses you about who beat up who and how.

I can’t, with conscience, say any of this because the truth is, I enjoyed very little about Action.

And yes, this isn’t to refute that this film is an attempt to make our version of their action film.

It’s quite evident from the hero thulping people in countries like Turkey, UK, and why, even Pakistan.

It’s a film whose hero, Subhash (Vishal), is introduced jumping from great height with a clenched fist. You are supposed to take it seriously, but I found it hard to fight the urge to laugh.

As it’s our version of their film, this action film also contains wholly predictable attempts at humour—of the usual hero-beating-up-comedian (Shah Ra) variety. His teeth get punched out, so he can say, “Mallu kattalaam nu paatha, pallu katta vechutiye.”

Oh, and any time there’s an action hero, of course, there has to be a heroine who gets smitten by him at first sight.

In Action though, I guess we must be grateful that this doesn’t happen over him trying to save her. It does when he’s trying to save another girl, his sister, from marrying his ‘useless’ friend.

Fascinatingly, the male stalker idea gets reversed here, as though it were the solution. Here, the girl proudly proclaims that she kissed Subhash when he was sleeping. She reveals this as she’s about to repeat this gesture.

There’s another strange love scene. Once Subhash establishes he’s interested in her too, she brings him a cup of coffee. He responds with bizarre irritation and orders her to bring him tea instead.

When docile creature does as she is bid, he orders her to get closer, so he can get to the straw. I hope I didn’t miss a double entendre there somewhere.

But none of this is unusual romance writing from this director; what’s unusual though is how the humour, which Sundar C is pretty good at usually, is so flat—unless Subhash yelling at his friend for kissing him (“Aambalaikku aambalai muththam kudupiyaa?”) counts.

Somewhere, you get the comedian-having-the-hots-for-a-foreign-girl idea (like in almost every Tamil film ever set in the West), and the joke here is that till he meets her, he doesn’t realise she’s an old woman. Don’t worry; I am not ruining the joke for you; I am saving you it.

Action isn’t a total washout though. On occasion, the film has you rising from indifference to mild curiosity.

It’s somewhat interesting that despite the presence of Tamannaah in the film, Subhash is romantically involved with another heroine, Aishwarya Lekshmi.

It’s somewhat interesting that some seemingly key characters get offed pretty early. It’s somewhat interesting that Yogi Babu plays a hacker.

It’s somewhat interesting that Hip Hip Thamizha seems totally excited about what’s going on. In one of his excitable songs, Fiyah Fiyah, a femme fatale is performing a seductive dance after committing a few murders, and it’s all par for the course, when something catches your eye: The strange blurring near her neck area by our censor officials.

The blurring is on and off, and it gets you wondering how vulgarity gets determined. If anything, the blurring draws your attention further and adds to the objectification.

Meanwhile, unperturbed, Subhash is flitting between countries, despatching anonymous henchmen. A particularly interesting action setpiece occurs on the outside of a condominium, as Subhash and his adversaries leap from outside AC units, trying to off each other.

Just as it begins to seem interesting, one of them easily kicks down the AC unit; Subhash meanwhile keeps falling down only to cling on to something with surprising ease.

Even when he crashes down from great height, he isn’t debilitated by the fall. But you have to say, when we are able choreograph and shoot our stunt sequences better, Vishal, with his athletic build, would be among our better fits for such sequences.

Action is the sort of film I dare say will have supporters, especially of the glass-half-full kind. They would likely argue that the sort of action we get here is better than what we generally do.

They would argue this film shows a lot of ambition. Essentially, they would argue it could have been worse. But really, shouldn’t we be demanding better?

Movie: Action

Director: Sundar C

Cast: Vishal, Tamannaah, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ramki, Yogi Babu, Shah Ra

Rating: 2/5
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Action film Action Action review Action film review Tamannaah Bhatia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
House Arrest, Ali Fazal, Shriya Pilgaonkar

'House Arrest' review: Mediocre, ineffective romantic comedy

Helen poster

'Helen' review: Nail-biting drama done right

'Marjaavaan' trailer

'Marjaavaan' review: A dull death-match with stupidity

A still from the film

'Charlie's Angels' review: A soulless reboot with few redeeming flourishes

All smiles: On the sets of Ford v Ferrari

'Ford V Ferrari' review: A near-perfect race from start to finish

Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
google play app store
Video
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp