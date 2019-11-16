Home Entertainment Review

'Marjaavaan' review: A dull death-match with stupidity

Imagine a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film gone to seed. Imagine a Rohit Shetty film with zero comic punch.

Published: 16th November 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

'Marjaavaan' trailer

Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh in 'Marjaavaan'. (Trailer grab)

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Imagine a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film gone to seed. Imagine a Rohit Shetty film with zero comic punch.

Imagine a Mohit Suri film with more rain than can be legally afforded in Maharashtra. Imagine, above all, a John Wick film with Sidharth Malhotra in an orange shirt and nicked Michael Jackson memorabilia. 

In Marjaavaan, director Milap Milan Zaveri stretches his film influences to dizzying extravagance.

It isn’t malicious like Satyameva Jayate, his last attempt, though the fixations endure: an 80s masala template, dance bars and remixes, infuriating rhyme schemes, and a pyro-maniacal obsession.

Unfolding in Mumbai, the film is about Raghu (Sidharth), a street thug who falls in love with Zoya (Tara Sutaria), a speech-impaired girl.

ALSO READ: 'Marjaavaan' star Sidharth Malhotra dismisses sabbatical rumours

Raghu’s boss is a South Indian gangster, whose son Vishnu (Riteish Deshmukh) is a dwarf. Vishnu wants Raghu dead, but before he can get to that, the story turns and we see Raghu shooting Zoya in the chest. Why…why… did he kill her? The film wants you to keep guessing, like a perverse and sadistic Baahubali.

Milap shares Bhansali’s love for syncretic production design. The town-square where much of the film is set is flanked by a Mosque and a Dussehra clearing.

At one point, a janaza (funeral procession) passes by, with a Jesus statue pointing the way. Raghu has various religious icons tattooed on his knuckles. “Mandir aur Masjid dono milenge…” he says in one scene, rather presciently for our times.

There’s another Bhansali import—in the character of Rakul Preet’s Aarzoo—the dejected, long-suffering courtesan. Rakul’s performance is hammy, but best embodies the seedy excess of Milap’s style. And yes, this film is big on action too, but, like I said, without the required Shettisms.

The set-pieces are unironic and poorly edited, and while Sidharth tries to land a few punches, he lacks the ferocity of a Ranveer Singh on the loose. Likewise, given far too much screen time, Riteish’s Vishnu loses edge.

He makes a gripping entry—shadow-first while crooning a self-tribute—but quickly dwindles into a cartoon villain. He also gets the stupidest lines. For instance, “Aaj jumma hai, Mazhar masjid jayega…” (Today is Friday, Mazhar will go to the mosque).

The fun bits in Marjaavaan are sparse. There’s a heavy who looks like Abhishek Bachchan on steroids. Ravi Kishan plays a cop named Ravi.

The dialogues are ridiculously bloated —Raghu doesn’t want ‘badla’, he wants ‘intekaam’. The final boss-fight ensues during Dussehra, but also includes a reference to Janmasthami, with extras forming a human pyramid around Sidharth.

The overall writing, however, remains self-serious. The film’s weakest link is the love story, yet it is treated with the heaviness of a brooding musical. Marjaavaan is no Aashiqui 2 or Kabir Singh. In those two films, at least the heroine lives.

Movie: Marjaavaan

Director: Milap Milan Zaveri

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh

Rating: 2/5
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marjaavaan Marjaavaan review Tara Sutaria Sidharth Malhotra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
House Arrest, Ali Fazal, Shriya Pilgaonkar

'House Arrest' review: Mediocre, ineffective romantic comedy

Helen poster

'Helen' review: Nail-biting drama done right

A still from the film

'Action' film review: This 'action' gets an equal and opposite reaction

A still from the film

'Charlie's Angels' review: A soulless reboot with few redeeming flourishes

All smiles: On the sets of Ford v Ferrari

'Ford V Ferrari' review: A near-perfect race from start to finish

Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
google play app store
Video
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp