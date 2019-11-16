'Nam Gani B.Com Pass' review: A light-hearted film on harsh reality of unemployed youth

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Ganesh aka Gani (Abhishek Shetty) dreams of a lavish lifestyle with a high-profile job, like every other youngster. Sometimes he dreams of becoming a successful entrepreneur.

But all his ambitions are cut short when his mother (Sudha Belawadi) wakes him up to the harsh reality. It portrays the usual turn of events for most youngsters.

After the critical stage of graduation comes the hunt for a job that can satisfy the entire family. Life gets topsy-turvy if this cannot be achieved, and what comes next is the dreadfulness of unemployment. The story of Ganesh has more or less become a common problem in many households today.

Unemployment forces Gani to pick up odd jobs, and he finally goes to the extent of marrying a widow to escape financial crisis.

But this leads him and his friend (Natya Ranga) deep into a scandal, which gets him evicted from his house.

Gossiping neighbours and relatives make matters worse for Ganesh. His problems escalate to a full-blown crisis when he decides to end his life by jumping off a hill.

However, destiny has other plans for him as Amuly aka Amu (Aishani Shetty) enters his life. The experiences of Gani, who dreams of a normal life but ends up being blessed, gives a happy ending to the movie.

Abhishek Shetty is the director and the actor of Nam Gani B’Com Pass, and he does not beat around the bush in approaching the main theme of the movie - unemployment.

The episode acts as advice to all those who have no plan in motion and advises them on how to take life forward.

The movie also shows the pressures that ambitious parents exert on their children to land a high-profile job. Gani is rejected many times as he is not fluent in English, and his struggle will resonate with a lot of youngsters.

As an actor and director, he pulls off both responsibilities well. However, he may excel as a director more than as an actor.

Aishani Shetty, who provides the twist in the plot, has a relevant role to play, that of an innocent schoolgirl who grows into a mature character in the latter part of the story.

The actor impresses with her performance. Natya Ranga, as the friend, fills in the fun element and manages to keep a serious issue like unemployment, light and watchable. Pallavi Gowda, who plays a negative shade, comes across as a surprise.

Not much importance is given to the music, and the cinematographer has gone easy with his job. This is not exactly a fluffy story.

However, sitting in the theatre and tracing Gani’s journey, his difficulties in finding a job, and how he later ends up being rewarded, may work as an inspiration to job aspirants. A Kannada proverb -- Kayakave Kailasa (work is worship) -- sums up the film.