Home Entertainment Review

'Mane Marattakide' review: This horror-comedy is one laughter ride

Cinematography by Suresh Babu comes handy and Abhimanyu Roy’s focus was more on the background score.

Published: 18th November 2019 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The language of laughter is what attracts a film to be remade in other languages. After being remade in Tamil as Petromax, and Bhootchakra Pvt Ltd in Bengali, Mahi V Raghav’s horror comedy Anando Brahma, comes to Kannada as Mane Marattakide.

With the template already in place, the next important step was to bring in the right cast. Director Manju Swaraj has partially succeeded in it. With comedians like Sadhu Kokila, Ravi Shankar Gowda, Kuri Pratap, and Chikkanna coming together, the film takes audience for a roller-coaster laughter ride in a run time of 2 hours 20 minutes. The tagline, ‘House for Sale’ already hints at the theme of the story. An NRI from Dubai (Rajesh Nataranga) finds it difficult to sell his ancestral home because the house is rumoured to be haunted. Enter Raghupathi (Chikkanna), a bartender, who brings together Raghava (Sadhu Kokila), a priest, Raja (Kuri Pratap) a salon owner, and Ram (Ravi Shankar Gowda) a security guard at an ATM.

The quartet, coming from different backgrounds and badly in need of money, decide that the only way to make some quick bucks is by staying in the mansion for a few days and prove that there are no ghosts. The NRI too happily agrees to pay a handsome amount for the job. But, what happens when the four get inside the house takes us through the second half where the whole mood changes. After the entire ordeal, do they emerge out of the house without getting scared, or, as the rumours, is the house is really haunted? This is something that should be only witnessed in the theatres. Credit should be given to the original scriptwriter who has balanced the horror and comedy in his writing, which also neatly sends out a message. Manju too seems to have understood the soul of the film, and presents the film without many flaws.

Secondly, when comedians take the lead, one should not look for logic. If you do, then you will lose the fun factor. The awesome foursome comedians are involved in a jugalbandi of sorts to outshine each other , and deliver top-notch comedy. Pratap, as Rockstar King, amuses the audience with his mimicry. Sruthi Hariharan, even though has very less screen space, plays a very different role. Also seen with her is Shivaram, Giri, and Sumitra, who take the story forward.  A special appearance by Karunya Ram in a song brings in the glam quotient.

Cinematography by Suresh Babu comes handy and Abhimanyu Roy’s focus was more on the background score. If you are looking for some laughter, this film has an ample of it, in fact, four times more.

Director: Manju Swaraj

Cast:Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, Ravi Shankar Gowda, Kuri Pratap

Rating 3.5/5

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

'Sangathamizhan' review: Vijay Sethupathi shoulders a cliched but convincing film

House Arrest, Ali Fazal, Shriya Pilgaonkar

'House Arrest' review: Mediocre, ineffective romantic comedy

Helen poster

'Helen' review: Nail-biting drama done right

'Marjaavaan' trailer

'Marjaavaan' review: A dull death-match with stupidity

A still from the film

'Action' film review: This 'action' gets an equal and opposite reaction

Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
google play app store
Video
PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Fayaz protesting outside the Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
How can ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti be a traitor, ask protesting Kashmiri MPs
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp