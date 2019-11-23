Home Entertainment Review

'Pagalpanti' review: The silliest Anees Bazmee comedy of the decade

You might find all this funny, but you might as well visit an actual fairground.

Published: 23rd November 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Pagalpanti poster

Pagalpanti poster

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

When Martin Scorsese compared Marvel movies to theme parks, he was paying them a compliment. I’m not sure what the American master would make of Pagalpanti, a film that indubitably resembles one of those shopping mall arcades with flouncing clowns, 7D horror houses, and stuffed lions.

You might find all this funny, but you might as well visit an actual fairground. There won’t be any animals, or Arshad Warsi making out with a female ghost, but at least cotton candy and carousels are still around. 

Raj Kishore (John Abraham) is a jinxed Londoner who runs scams with Junky (Arshad) and Chandu (Pulkit Samrat).

The bumbling trio is hired to do odd, life-threatening jobs for a bunch of gangsters. Saurabh Shukla plays Raja Saheb, a limping lord living with his daughter (Kriti Kharbanda) and brother-in-law (Anil Kapoor as ‘Wifi Bhai’).

There are a few more players, including the mama-bhanji duo of Brijendra Kala and Ileana D’Cruz, and the plot tries to connect these tracks with the manhunt for fugitive embezzler Niraj Modi (name mildly changed and drolly caricatured by Inaamulhaq).

Director Anees Bazmee once knew his madcap terrain. More than a decade ago, he churned out comedies like Welcome and Singh Is Kinng—equally inane and scatterbrain works yet exhilaratingly goofy.

In 2019, though, he seems content with tooth extraction jokes and driving a delivery truck off a bridge.

Several scenes play out as though written on the spot. We bounce abruptly from palatial lawns to narrow streets to mist-shrouded country.

The director who could whip up a song sequence at will (using everything from film sets to art galleries as locations) now uses lazy dream transitions to work in a middle-eastern-themed item number. Except for the Nirav Modi bit, there isn’t a single original thought, with old crime-comedy tropes like robbing-the-mob-bank and dating-the-mafiaso’s-daughter played up for laughs.

When the jokes aren’t funny (which is almost always), they are offensive: Uganda spelled out as ‘U… Gende’ or someone cribbing about farm-loan waivers.

Arshad Warsi can walk into a corporate audit and enliven proceedings. John Abraham, a bit out of touch with comedy, sticks to showing off his wardrobe. And Pulkit Samrat is what remains if you strip a young Salman Khan of all Hello Brother-ish comic grace.

Which brings us to Anil Kapoor, playing essentially a Majnu Bhai redux from Welcome but given far less feed to chew. Once, he cracks a joke about a ‘gadha’ (ass), and I was reminded of his infamous—and forever memefied—painting from the 2007 film. It’s also admirable how gamely he commits to Anees’ skits (this is their sixth outing together), though the results have been on a steady downward trod.

With a title like that, Pagalpanti might try to hide behind its professed brainlessness. But it’s a desperate defence at best, not self-aware or honest.

There’s nothing lazier than a film pleading insanity at the get-go, barely bothering to make sense of the chaos. Madness, more often than not, leads to intriguing art. It rarely shelters imposters.

Film: Pagalpanti
Cast: John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda
Director: Anees Bazmee

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pagalpanti Arshad Warsi Pagalpanti review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

'Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha' review: Asif Ali is superb in a flawed but important film

'Frozen 2' review: Great VFX, music almost save this unnecessary sequel

'Kalidasa Kannada Mestru' review: A wake-up call about India's education system

Kannad gothilla poster

'Kannad Gothilla' review: When crime kills passion for language

George Reddy poster

'George Reddy' review: An uninspiring take on an inspiring hero

Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
google play app store
Video
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp