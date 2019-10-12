Home Entertainment Review

'Petromax' movie review: This Tamannaah starrer is a not-so-bright film

The movie is held together, even if loosely so, by its performances-especially of the four comedians, who hold the court even when their jokes fall flat.

Published: 12th October 2019 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Tamannaah in 'Petromax' (Photo| YouTube Screengrab)

Tamannaah in 'Petromax' (Photo| YouTube Screengrab)

By Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

Saravanan (Prem) is about to sell his parents’ house, and we are told of a buyer who is ready to buy the place immediately. The film cuts to Meera (Tamannaah) and her family as they begin a new day. You think they are the new owners. But are they? Ghosts are spotted, which obviously paves the way for overused jump scares. But, but… are the people whom we suspect really ghosts? This isn’t a huge reveal, mind you. The posters and trailer give you enough to guess the answer. But again, the mild doubt the premise creates is quite fascinating. You don’t usually see the ‘ghost’ get petrified, do you?

Petromax does have quite the scope to be hilarious. Four people - Senthil (Munishkanth), Thangam (Kaali Venkat), Kaali (TSK) and Nandha (Sathyan) - decide to stay in the house to prove that ghosts don’t exist. Senthil is weak-hearted, quite literally. To handle pressure better, he laughs when he is scared and vice-versa. This is given a bogus name as well, but you don’t care much about it.

It gives us a funny moment. Thangam is an unabashed alcoholic, Nandha is hearing impaired. Their battles with the ghosts again do give a few jokes. But the best of the lot belongs to Kaali, who is an aspiring actor. And guess how he gives it back to the ghosts? With punch dialogues from Anniyan, Baahubali and the funniest of the lot

Singam. Even a Saravana stores’ ad finds a mention! Unfortunately, these few moments of pure fun are few and far in between, and buried under cliches. The stories aren’t novel, neither are the jokes. The scares are predictable, and the screenplay reeks of convenience. An important character turns up at just the right moment to be the saviour. Four men with sob stories just happen to meet each other, and hear each other’s sob stories.

The coincidence would not have felt so contrived had the jokes and the absurdity worked at all the places. It doesn’t help that the characters are all Trademark Kollywood templates. Meera’s introduction, for starters, is a classic. She is drawing a kolam, her wet hair wrapped in a towel, with flowers showered upon her. Where have we seen this before? Every Tamil film ever.

Films like these get me thinking about the potential of our supporting actors and what they can do. Petromax is held together, even if loosely so, by its performance — especially of the four comedians, who hold the court even when their jokes fall flat. The film looks quite sophisticated as well. While Tamannaah doesn’t really push boundaries with her role, she does give a performance that works.

It is quite hard to conceive that Petromax has been made by Rohin Venkatesan, who made Adhe Kangal. I quite liked the latter, which for all its rough edges, is satisfyingly original. Petromax, on the other hand, feels like a highlights reel of Tamil cinema. Not to forget that the film is a remake in the first place, of the 2017 film, Anando Brahma. I was also wondering why they chose to name the film Petromax. Maybe it was Rohin’s reaction to having to remake Anando Brahma?

Film: Petromax

Director: Rohin Venkatesan

Cast: Tamannaah, Munishkanth

Rating: 2/5

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohin Venkatesan Anando Brahma Tamannaah Petromax Petromax review Munishkanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Anne Hathaway in 'Modern Love' series.

'Modern Love' series review: Be still, Our beating hearts

Still from Ranganayaki.

Ranganayaki review: A clear mirror to society

Still from movie Ujda Chaman.

Ujda Chaman review: Callous comedy that can’t comb over its flaws

The Addams Family review: Spooky, ooky but not kooky enough

War and its senselessness is another theme of this film.

The King review: A gripping historical drama 

Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
google play app store
Video
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp