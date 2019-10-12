'RDX Love' review: This Payal Rajput starrer is a crass, convoluted film

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Payal Rajput’s RDX Love billed as a rustic love story, is a mindless sex comedy packed like a cringe-worthy television serial with crass and unsavoury jokes in the name of entertainment. The story is all about a village girl, Alivelu (Payal Rajput), who vigorously serves as a campaigner for the government welfare schemes to reach out to the Chief Minister (Nagineedu) to make their villagers dream come true. How she manipulates her way through with the help of a young man (Tejus Kancherla) forms the crux of this convoluted saga.

To begin with, the film is an old-fashioned melodrama that it fast becomes a tedious affair and evokes a distinct sense of deja vu due to its obnoxious treatment. These are dozens of references to sexual and tasteless dirty jokes and many close-up shots of the leading lady that you may end up thinking that this film would at least appeal to the frontbenchers as an adult comedy.

Payal Rajput is there to provide the oomph factor and she ‘generously’ delivers with no element of originality in her performance. There is nothing new in this film as almost all the characters seem one-dimensional and most of them obsessed with sex. The film runs heavily on frivolous and done-to-death scenes, sexual innuendos and below-the-belt jokes.

It’s unfair to expect stellar performances in a film like this, but what if its silliness makes you squirm in your seat after a point? The foundation of this story is inspired from Ravi Teja-starrer Bhageeratha, where Chandu from Krishna Lanka puts an end to the mean ways of an IAS officer and gets the approval of the government to build a bridge across the river. The first hour of RDX Love seems intense with a young girl spreading awareness on prevention of HIV/AIDS.

The film’s best intentions get diluted as the director failed to pack an emotional wallop with his tacky treatment. The second hour starts off on a disappointing note and it only turns out to be a lacklustre and predictable fare with every passing moment. Even after Alivelu meeting the Chief Minister, the narrative meanders endlessly and lose its way from the basic premise and trying to pack in too much for no reason. What’s more annoying about this film is that it wants to be taken seriously while addressing sexuality.

Tejus Kancherla just hams his way through his performance. Aditya Menon packs a punch as the antagonist. Aamani, Naresh VK, Mumaith Khan and Nagineedu made their presence felt and have their on-screen moments. Payal Rajput attempts to make an impression, but this script is so silly that it’s impossible for her to retain her class in acting.

Radhan’s music passes the muster and the background score is in line with the narrative. Overall, RDX Love is highly avoidable, unless you like enjoying crass comedies.