Home Entertainment Review

'Gantumoote' review: Roopa Rao's film is a baggage of romance and innocence

The high school romance does justice to the film’s tag line —baggage — and comes with its own sets of emotions and nostalgia, which take the audience to the good old days.

Published: 19th October 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Gantumoote'.

A still from 'Gantumoote'.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The subject of innocence and romance requires a certain dose of boldness to be portrayed on screen, especially in Sandalwood, since there are only a few movies that have crossed the limit to project the feelings in a natural manner. Given an A certificate by the censor board, Roopa Rao’s romantic tale, Gantumoote, does cross the conventional barriers, and kisses and cuddles become an innocent part of the story, never becoming vulgar.   

But the whole message of this well-crafted movie is that innocence among the youngsters in love is not about finding themselves, but about creating themselves, even under varied pressing circumstances. 

The story is set in the ‘90s and told as flashback by Meera (Teju Belawadi), a film buff since childhood. Since her parents are a working couple, it is cinema that keeps her spirits alive.

Growing up, she becomes a big fan of Salman Khan, after watching the actor’s film, Hum Aap Ke Hai Koun, and even keep writing letters to him, hoping to become the mother of his child! She sees Salman in her classmate, Madhusudhan (Nishchith Korodi).

The eyes meet, and they fall in love, engaging in their first kiss, first hug, and that first touch. This turns difficult in Madhusudan’s life, who is distracted from his education. A fatal incident follows and jolts Meera’s life. The film follows the journey of a heartbroken Meera to heal herself.

The subject is universal, and director Roopa has kept the innocence of love as natural as it can be. Wearing multiple hats as the writer, director, and producer, she takes up the challenge of putting across believable situations in the journey of a 16-year-old girl. This is a topic that youngsters generally find difficult to discuss with their parents, and is also relevant for them to know what their children of that age are going through.

Teju, actor Prakash Belawadi’s daughter, has kept her performance natural, capturing the emotions of innocence and love. Nischith Korodi too delivers a mature performance in his youthful act.

The two pull off the romance portions. Casting by Roopa is worth mentioning, with every actor being apt to their age. The school atmosphere is beautifully captured by Sahadev Kelavadi, and showcases a believable picture of academic pressure, love, emotions, friendship, and bullying.

Fresh melodies and background score by Aparajith Sris add to the experience. The high school romance does justice to the film’s tag line —bag age — and comes with its own sets of emotions and nostalgia, which take the audience to the good old days. 

Film: Gantumoote

Director: Roopa Rao

Cast: Teju Belawadi and Nishchith Korodi

Rating: 3/5

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gantumoote Roopa Rao Teju Belawadi Nishchith Korodi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Anne Hathaway in 'Modern Love' series.

'Modern Love' series review: Be still, Our beating hearts

Still from Ranganayaki.

Ranganayaki review: A clear mirror to society

Still from movie Ujda Chaman.

Ujda Chaman review: Callous comedy that can’t comb over its flaws

The Addams Family review: Spooky, ooky but not kooky enough

War and its senselessness is another theme of this film.

The King review: A gripping historical drama 

Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
google play app store
Video
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp