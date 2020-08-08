Home Entertainment Review

'Work It' review: A simple teenage dance drama with a twist

Unlike in your typical high-school dance film, ‘dance’ isn’t the strongest aspect of Work It. Even the final face-off feels more like a Zumba class.

Published: 08th August 2020 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Sabrina Carpenter in 'Work It' (Photo | Videograb)

Sabrina Carpenter in 'Work It' (Photo | Videograb)

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

Almost every dance film out there urges you to “dance like your life depended on it”. The dance crew at the heart of the film usually takes this advice very seriously and dances like there’s no tomorrow. It’s part of what makes these films tick.

In 'Work It' though, the mantra seems to have been, “Dance like nobody’s watching.” The characters are delightfully clumsy, and dance to have fun, not so much as a means to please you, and this vibe is highly infectious.

WATCH TRAILER:

Quinn Acker (Sabrina Carpenter) is a Ted Talklistening, high school nerd who most top universities would love to have. But her favourite university finds her to be pretty ordinary and lacking the special skills ‘that should drive one out of bed.’

She is forced to lie about being a part of her school dance team. Quinn then is left with the unenviable task of putting together a dance team from scratch within two months. Her journey to accomplish this herculean task with the aid of her best friend Jasmine Hale (Liza Koshy) results in a highly funny, partly moving ride. Unlike in your typical high-school dance film, ‘dance’ isn’t the strongest aspect of Work It. Even the final face-off feels more like a Zumba class.

But the stellar cast covers all these flaws with contagious cheeriness. When Jasmine tries explaining ‘flossing’ to Quinn, she assumes it must be something pertaining to oral hygiene. Asked about her style of dance, she dubs herself the ‘Illuminator’, given that she has only handled the lighting system for performances previously. Such light-hearted mirth results in a movie that works better than you expect it would. Despite sticking to the age-old formula of ‘an underdog team’s struggle to glory’, the film is self-aware enough to take a dig at itself every now and then.

I particularly enjoyed the recruitment sequence akin to Shaolin Soccer, where Quinn and Jasmine pick random people for their odd skills. Setting the mood right in the first act is essential for any film to establish a connection with its audience. Work It does this like a charm, and we realise what we have signed up for right from the beginning. Despite its inherent predictability, the story flows seamlessly, the dialogues are riotous and the music is great too. Make no mistake, Work It won’t go down in history for being up there among the best dance films, but it’s the sort of film you will enjoy secretly — and who knows, it could even be the sort of film to go on to attain cult popularity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Work It Work It review Sabrina Carpenter Liza Koshy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Maciej Musiałowski in a still from 'The Hater'

'The hater' review: In this unusual revenge story, the protagonist returns hatred with interest

A still from 'Pareeksha'

'Pareeksha' review: Adil hussain shoulders a well-intentioned, passable social drama

Bandish Bandit movie poster

'Bandish Bandits' review: A musical romance that dips and soars

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in 'Danny'

'Danny' film review: A cold trail

'Kalla Nottam' review: A tense coming-of-age drama with a refreshing twist

Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp