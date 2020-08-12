Home Entertainment Review

'Gunjan Saxena' review: Janhvi Kapoor steers rocky flight

Gunjan Saxena bounces so swiftly from event to event, that there’s little time to get to know he protagonist closely. The result is a biopic by compression, a life reduced to a series of facts

Published: 12th August 2020 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Janhvi Kapoor in and as 'Gunjan Saxena'

Janhvi Kapoor in and as 'Gunjan Saxena'

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Hindi war films were once insufferably long. Even Lakshya (2004), a coming-of-age story backdropped on the Kargil War, took a languid 185 minutes to reach the summit. By contrast, Gunjan Saxena—building up to the same event but based on a real-life character—runs a little under two hours. The briskness, however welcome, only costs the film. We bounce so swiftly from event to event, that there’s little time to get to know the protagonist closely. The result is a biopic by compression, a life reduced to a series of facts. 
The fanciful pace is promptly established.

On a flight in 1984, Gunjan, barely ten, is ushered into the cockpit. Instantly, her dreams are shaped: she wants to become a pilot, her childhood wish maturing into a serious ambition as she grows up. Gunjan’s father (Pankaj Tripathi) is supportive of her dreams. He helps her train and crack into the first batch of female pilots in the Air Force. But her brother, Anshuman, also in the army, is dismissive: a thorny mix of condescension and overprotectiveness, wonderfully sold by Angad Bedi. 

The family drama is refurbished in the following chapters. At the academy, Gunjan (Janhvi Kapoor) is put down by various authority figures. A stern instructor (Vineet Kumar Singh) tells her she’s “too weak” for combat. Her batchmates cook up ridiculous excuses to avoid flying with her. Manav Vij plays a hardened commander with an eye for talent. All this is potent stuff — a glimpse into the sustained pushback faced by pioneering officers like Gunjan Saxena, and which women aspirants still continue to face. 

Yet, nothing truly clicks. The problem lies in the way director Sharan Sharma and co-writer Nikhil Mehrotra keep raising the stakes. Gunjan faces sexism at home, at the academy and finally on the battlefield (a politician on TV argues that female recruits are a liability). The mounting odds leave little room for Gunjan to grow as a character. She’s a heroine all through: a model of braveness, determination and grit. When she calls out a superior on his fragile masculinity, it’s the film talking on Gunjan’s behalf, not a young girl risking her hopes and dreams.

Janhvi, in her third feature appearance, takes time easing up to the screen. She spends her early scenes wrapped up in her character’s ambitions (Pankaj Tripathi, acutely aware of this deficit, compensates with his trademark humour). Yet, once the action picks up, Janhvi manages to hold her own, darting across the frame and pausing to catch her breath. Her agility on the tarmac is let down by the flying scenes: a series of dull sorties followed by a rescue operation in the hills. 

In Lakshya, there’s a scene where Hrithik Roshan absconds from military school. Gunjan pulls something similar here, though not for a lack of will. Once home, she catches up with a friend who’s getting married — a prompt for Gunjan to not give up and settle down. The idea is echoed throughout: the notion that a girl must chase her dreams or ‘retreat into the kitchen’. It’s a binary we encounter often: a rigid stance for movies meant to liberate, not restrict.

The film’s best moment does not involve Gunjan or her squad. Late one night, Anshuman joins his father for a drink. He complains that he has always indulged Gunjan, allowed her to play cricket with the boys and watch late-night shows. “I feel you care more about her happiness than her safety,” Anshuman says. Pankaj Tripathi blinks, then murmurs softly: “I think you should not drink.”

Film: Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl 
Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar Singh
Director: Sharan Sharma  | Streaming on: Netflix

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Janhvi Kapoor Gunjan Saxena Kargil War film

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Maciej Musiałowski in a still from 'The Hater'

'The Hater' review: An Unusual Revenge Story

A still from 'Pareeksha'

'Pareeksha' review: Adil hussain shoulders a well-intentioned, passable social drama

Sabrina Carpenter in 'Work It' (Photo | Videograb)

'Work It' review: A simple teenage dance drama with a twist

Bandish Bandit movie poster

'Bandish Bandits' review: A musical romance that dips and soars

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in 'Danny'

'Danny' film review: A cold trail

Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp