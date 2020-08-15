Home Entertainment Review

'Project Power' movie review: An underwhelming exploration of a powerful idea

The premise of Project Power is pregnant with possibilities. There’s a drug on the streets that’s able to bestow superpowers, but only for five minutes.

Published: 15th August 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Still from 'Project Power'

Still from 'Project Power'

By Sudhir Srinivasan
Express News Service

The premise of Project Power is pregnant with possibilities. There’s a drug on the streets that’s able to bestow superpowers, but only for five minutes. Project Power like it wants to tow the mood of films like Kickass and Kingsman—that sweet intersection point between comedy, action, and sentiment. But then, it’s a film that also tries to do justice to the social angle.

It delivers passing commentary on how the government is keeping the whole problem quiet, how heirarchy comes into play, how the education system isn’t exactly favorable to everyone… And in the end, Project Power turns out to be a film that fails to do justice to any of its objectives. Its depth is merely flavoring, its comedy is barely amusing, its sentiment feels manipulative, and above all, its action doesn’t enthrall. It’s a pity because the core idea of humans being injected with powers drawn from creatures around the world seems full of magical possibilities.

Picture a man with the camouflaging prowess of a chameleon, picture another with the speed of a cheetah. Project Power needed to burst with the imagination of good X-Men films. Instead, it settles for the security of template, but without being able to deliver much of the satisfaction inherent in it. The main characters—Art (Jamie Foxx, who does his best to elevate the mediocre material), Frank (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), and Robin (Dominique Fishback)—are all cardboard cutouts.

Art is the father in search of a daughter, Frank is the righteous policeman, and Robin is the emotional anchor. All these characters feel more like manipulative script devices than they do as real people. This is why the big scene when Art’s daughter realises her father’s coming for her, feels almost like a parody. There’s no respite to be drawn from the humour too. In one particularly painful attempt at comedy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Frank runs out from the bathroom, pretending to be married to a middle-aged Black woman, trying to scare away some policemen.

To paraphrase what Fight Club’s Tyler Durden once observantly said, “There’s a sick desperation about the comedy.” In a film such as Project Power, you would forgive everything, so long as the action sequences alone are worthy of your time. However, save for one setpiece involving Frank and an invisible man, there’s precious little. The buildup is all there for Art’s big transformation at the end, but when it occurs, you feel nothing. It’s not a spectacle either.

The premise of this film deserved more than passing one-liners designed to make the film feel deep. Like the interesting observation that all of society’s greatest achievements have dark origins. It’s an insightful line, but that’s where it ends—and by that time, you are wise to this film’s feeble tricks. It also doesn’t help that the biggest cardboard cutout of them all is the film’s villain (Amy Landecker), who feels more like a distraction than the picture of menace she is supposed to be.

My biggest takeaway from Project Power is academic. I’m referring to the scene where Jamie Foxx’s Art educates you about the powers of a creature called the pistol shrimp, which he claims is more powerful than a lion. Following the film, I read about this creature and found its characteristics to be quite fascinating—a lot more, I dare say, than this film itself.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Project Power Project Power movie review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Still from 'Khuda Haafiz'

'Khuda Haafiz' review: A thin but watchable action thriller

Still from 'Lock Up'

'Lock Up' movie review: Smart premise handcuffed in mediocrity

Still from 'Just Mercy'

'Just Mercy' review: Death row and unmerited grace

Janhvi Kapoor in and as 'Gunjan Saxena'

'Gunjan Saxena' review: Janhvi Kapoor steers rocky flight

Maciej Musiałowski in a still from 'The Hater'

'The Hater' review: An Unusual Revenge Story

Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp