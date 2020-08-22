Home Entertainment Review

'Class of ‘83' review: Cops score kills in a lumpy drama 

In Class of ‘83, a journalist suggests a smarmy headline for the subjects of his piece.

Published: 22nd August 2020 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Bobby Deol in 'Class of ‘83

Bobby Deol in 'Class of ‘83

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

In Class of ‘83, a journalist suggests a smarmy headline for the subjects of his piece. “Dirty Harrys of Bombay,” he wants to call a squad of homegrown cops. The idea is then stretched: one of the cops’ wives protests that her husband isn’t ‘dirty’, mentioning the primness of his laundry. The scene is representative of Atul Sabharwal’s film: a police drama careful not to taint its leads.We begin in Nashik in 1982. Aslam, Shukla, Varde, Yadav, and Surve are cadets in the police training centre. Terrible at coursework, they belong to the first batch of Dean Vijay Singh, a spectral figure who has never turned up in class or shown his face. Until, one night, he does.

Now, here we must pause and brace ourselves. Bobby Deol, as you know, plays the dean. This is the actor’s Netflix debut, so pains have been taken to make him look gruff and grizzled. The posters showed an aging cop in dad glasses and wispy greys. As jarring as that image was — especially for us ‘90s kids, eternal devotees of the Soldier — the film goes a step further.

Vijay, still smarting from his punishment posting (he was once a hotshot in the force), takes the band under his wing. He inducts them quietly and trains them in the art of encounter killings. Later, he gets an old friend to install his pupils in Mumbai, as a hit squad against the mob. “Institutionalised killing of gangsters by policemen,” Vijay explains, glowing up, as though proposing a rock fest.

This comes as no surprise. Hindi films have a chronic affinity for staged murders: In Simmba, for example, this was done with naked relish — several constables dancing around a CCTV camera to off a rapist. The cops in Class of ‘83 are more sophisticated: they hide their tracks, plant alibis, and always beat the rap. Adapted from Hussain Zaidi’s nonfiction book, the evident glee is shocking. We get a glimpse of the corrupting effects of such power, but it’s all done via suggestion and equivocal tones. Even Vijay, brought back to the force to restrain his kids, chalks it up to errant behavior, so long as his vendetta is served.

There are a few nice touches. Vishwajeet Pradhan is fetching as a rugged PT instructor; “Mandhbuddhi manus...,” he calls a trigger-happy cadet. Numbskull. The cinematography is in a rusted brown: it feels oppressive at first but accentuates the period setting. Vijay dials a politician from a locked phone near a dock. A restaurant alternation is echoed in a later scene, with old friendship giving way to new jealousies. There are also lovely inserts from old newsreels: Marive Drive, Churchgate, strikes in mills.

Equally notable is the nagging meta-commentary linked to Bobby’s arc. Vijay (also the actor’s real name) is angry with ‘the system’, how it took him in and spit him out. He grumbles at something called ‘the hundred crore club’ — apparently also a thing among cops. For all its comeback-y vibe, Class of ‘83 doesn’t pack a punch. It’s a stiff performance buried in cop cliches, from the sob backstory to the messing around with a blade. Briefly, the film allows him some tenderness — Vijay watching his son graduate from afar — but quickly turns off the mood.

As the bodies stack up, Anup Soni, playing a corrupt CM, meets up with his foe. “Who thought that cotton mills would disappear from Mumbai?” he observes wrly, staring around at crumbling walls. There’s a relish in his voice, but also respect for a city of change.

Cast: Bobby Deol, Anup Soni, Vishwajeet Pradhan
Director: Atul Sabharwal
Produced by: Red Chillies Entertainment

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bobby Deol Class of ‘83 Class of ‘83 review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from 'Flesh'

'Flesh' review: Solid thriller with an overdose of gratuitous violence

Still from 'Khuda Haafiz'

'Khuda Haafiz' review: A thin but watchable action thriller

Still from 'Project Power'

'Project Power' movie review: An underwhelming exploration of a powerful idea

Still from 'Lock Up'

'Lock Up' movie review: Smart premise handcuffed in mediocrity

Still from 'Just Mercy'

'Just Mercy' review: Death row and unmerited grace

Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp