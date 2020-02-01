'Love Mocktail' review: Mocktail of emotions with a musical hangover 

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

True love they say, happens only once in a lifetime. But for our Adi (Krishna), love happens at different stages – the first detail we are told in the trailer by Sudeep. This is just an extract, which is brought to life in Krishna’s debut directorial, Love Mocktail, which also sees the actor playing the lead. Staying true to the title, the first-time director has brought in the bittersweet ingredients of life, which emote mixed feelings. A film, which represents the new urban trend, Love Mocktail, is a conversation-based journey as told by Adi to Rachna (Aditi). In a series of flashback episodes, Adi narrates the different stages of life. The first half is more or less experiences by many individuals.

Adi’s younger version, as a schoolboy is played by Dhanush. He falls in love with Reema (Vibha), and his excitement leads him to compare her to Rose, the Titanic heroine. His weakness, that of not being able to communicate in English, results in him letting go of her. His second love happens when he is at an engineering college with Jo (Amrutha Iyengar), a girl from a well-to-do family. However, the happiness is short-lived, and differences develop between the two. Jo is apprehensive whether Adi can provide the lifestyle she wants, even as he is not able to cope with her demands. Adi’s school friend (Vijay) goes all out to settle his life, and he is introduced to Nidhi, a strong independent woman, and an IT employee.

Adi marries Nidhi, but it’s not a happy ending. There is more to this love tale, which happens after marriage when Nidhi reveals that they are going to be parents. The happiness in the couple’s life comes to a standstill after she miscarries. While Adi reassures Nidhi, he himself goes through a difficult process. How he gradually copes with life is brought forth through a range of emotions which leaves you with a musical hangover.

Krishna, is multi-tasking, having taken on the responsibilities of direction, production and acting. He has more or less enjoyed the process of the making and that is visible. He takes us through different stages of life, which are as close to reality as possible, and at times takes us on a nostalgic journey. While the film’s take away will be those little elements in this rom-com, there are moments where he puts the audience through an emotional drain.

Though the subject is familiar, its presentation is what brings out the freshness. He gets strong support from the film’s music director, Raghu Dixit, who has brought a perfect mix of medleys and gets the right placement in the film. The background score and beautiful picturisation by Sri Crazy Minds elevates the film’s emotions.

The film, which comes with limited characters, thrives on the actors’ capabilities. This is Krishna’s first attempt at direction, which of course, has its own loopholes, and is something that can be rectified in his future projects. His role as Adi, who comes in different shades, is done with perfection.

A unique role for Milana Nagaraj, she shows maturity in her acting. Likewise, Armutha Iyengar’s character hints a negative shade, which she pulls off with ease. A good show from the rest of the artistes, including Rachna,Abhilash and Kushi. Summing up, Love Mocktail, which comes with mixed feelings, makes for a delightful watch. One can indulge in the fun and fizzy moments. It’s definitely a film for those who enjoy emotions.