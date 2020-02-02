Home Entertainment Review

'Sex Education' Season 2 review: Learning curve

Season one of Sex Education was one of the highlights of last year’s television.

Published: 02nd February 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

The cast of 'Sex Education'

The cast of 'Sex Education'

By Kaushani Banerjee
Express News Service

Season one of Sex Education was one of the highlights of last year’s television. Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn doling out relationship and sex advice to teenagers at Moordale High School might sound like an American Pie setting but the humour in this British show is rather witty and the characters are layered. The second season, however, stood out like a sore thumb. Otis is back at school and in business with Maeve (Emma Mackey) who books his appointments. But soon their business goes bust as his mother Dr Jean Milburn, a professional sex therapist, comes onboard as a counselor at the school and gives out advice not just for free but also with more insight.

Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) has accepted his sexuality and chances upon a partner in this nondescript English town much to our surprise. Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) disobeys his parents and tries to sabotage his career by drinking, missing practices and finally self-harming. The story seemed to not have moved forward and more importantly, none of the characters in focus seem to have any plans for their future. If the expected audience is supposed to be teenagers, it’s a tricky precedent to set with no talk of college or ambitions. These young adults are shown to be muddled in matters of the heart and body and spend their days trying to solve it.

The makers seem to have confused adulthood with teenage, where things are much simpler. The pace of the show is rather slow, despite the chunky runtime of 47-59 minutes for each episode. Teenage is a time of discoveries and many firsts. The showmakers seemed to have forgotten their own experiences as a teenager is what comes across by the end of it. But Sex Education still has its moments. For example: an important scene where Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) is sexually assaulted on the bus but thinks it’s her fault. Maeve finally convinces her to report it to the police.

She goes on to feel triggered about the incident for some time. For young viewers, it would not only make an impression on what goes on in the world but also what is the right thing to do when such incidents happen. Eric’s parents accepting his sexuality and supporting it is another example of the show’s attempt at guiding teenagers. The diversity shown on screen is rather commendable. But despite these ‘acts’ of goodness, Sex Education normalises many high school tropes seen in movies—teenagers as well as adults are seeking sex at most times, dysfunctional families, cartoonish teachers etc. Perhaps, in the next season Moordale High school stundents would have enrolled in college or done something different with their lives apart from fawning over sex.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sex Education season 2 review Asa Butterfield Emma Mackey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Still from 'Dagaalty'

'Dagaalty' review: A comedy without a joke

Still from 'Jojo Rabbit'

'Jojo Rabbit' review: An audaciously imagined conversation with the enemy

Still from 'Anveshanam'

'Anveshanam' review: A well-shot procedural that fizzles out

Naga Shaurya in Aswathama

'Aswathama' review: This thriller fails to pack a punch

Parasite

'Parasite' review: An incisive commentary on class couched in captivating cinema

Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
google play app store
Video
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp