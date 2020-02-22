Popcorn Monkey Tiger movie review: Dhananjay's new outing is a trademark Suri film

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Monkey Seena, Tiger Seena, Popcorn Devika, Mooga, Galeej, Kothambari, Haav Raani, Jamun Ravi, Sugar, and Kushka - are some of the quirky names of the characters in Suri’s Popcorn Monkey Tiger and that itself set the tone of this gangster drama. The director takes us through an abnormal world of explicit love, lust, blood, and gore. The film gives a slice of life of an average man’s life and how he gets into trouble with the world of mafia. The film narrates two parallel stories. One is about the transformation Monkey Seena (Dhananjay) to Tiger Seena.

The other narrative is of Popcorn Devika (Niveditha), a smalltime popcorn seller. The two get into the world of crime but at a point in the film, they realise the human value. Suri tells the story with philosophical undertones with a climax that hints at a sequel. Tiger Seena is a mechanic and his girlfriend Sumithra (Amrutha Iyengar) is his world. But his world leaves him for a better life, and devastated Tiger leans on Sujata (Monisha Nadigar), who turns out to be a famous model. Later, Seena gets married to Girija (Sapthami Gowda), who makes his life a hell, and when he tries to find solace in Devika (Niveditha) things go out of control.

The film is all about how the women in Seena’s life throw him out of gear. They say blood is thicker than water, which is true with Seena’s life. His sister (Sparsha Rekha) and her husband, who is a budding politician, try to help Seena in starting a new life. However, the downside of Seena’s life comes from his family members, and he sees an unexpected end. Bloodshed and gore are typical of Suri’s films, and the director, who has scored high with Duniya, Kendasampige, and Tagaru, has yet again made a mark with PMT. What’s so unique about PMT is its authenticity. Suri is not artificial in his approach. The director brings in the experiences of his own life and things from his surroundings. Reverse screenplay style is his forte and he has employed it in this film as well, which makes it more intriguing. Be it the dialogues or writing everything in the film is in sync and natural. Suri, who earlier brought out the best of Dhananjay in Tagaru, has repeated the same in PMT.



Also, Dhananjay, who now seems to understand the nuances of the director, has delivered what was demanded from him. He has yet again excelled in his performance and has lived the character of Seena. On the other hand, Niveditha as Popcorn Devika has equally brilliant. Though she appears once in a while in the film she has made her presence felt. The rest of the actors including Monisha Nadgir, Amrutha Iyengar and Sapthami Gowda have also justified their respective roles. Goutham as Mooga, is a new villain in town, and an actor to watch out for. Along with Suri, cinematographer Shekar has captured minute details that elevate the film-watching experience. Going hand in hand with the commendable cinematography is the background score of Charan Raj. The popular track Mahadeva is spread throughout the film in a few psychedelic bits. Popcorn Monkey Tiger is original and has Suri’s signature written all over it. This is a film for all the lovers of the director’s work, as well as for the fans of Dhananjay, and for those who adore the mafia-based films.