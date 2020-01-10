Home Entertainment Review

'Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior' review: A jingoistic history lesson that boasts path-breaking visuals

In Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay suffers from a classic case of Padmaavat-itis where the villain is more enterprising than the hero.

Published: 10th January 2020 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in 'Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior'.

Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in 'Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior'.

By Avinash Ramachandran
Express News Service

What’s a historical in Bollywood nowadays without alternative facts and jingoistic nationalism? Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior begins with the required disclaimers about creative liberties, etc... but don’t we all know the extent and trajectory of this azaadi? Is it possible for us to look at the Bhagwa (Saffron) flag as just Maratha identity? What about that solitary “innocent” Muslim in the Maratha camp and the one “evil” Hindu in the Mughal camp? In these times, do we just look at Tanhaji superficially or try to dust away the layers to find subtexts? And more importantly, do these questions change the fact that Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior boasts of path-breaking visual effects, and is the closest Bollywood has got yet to replicating Baahubali?

This is the voice-over the film could have started with instead of the cliched introduction that talks about how the “golden bird” called India lost its sheen over the years courtesy the invasions of “explorers” from different creeds and cultures.

We first see Tanhaji as a boy learning the ropes of warfare from his father, a Maratha soldier, who loses his life in one of the many battles against Mughals but not before passing on the proverbial baton to his son. Now, it is Tanhaji (a stoic Ajay Devgn) who picks up the fight for Swaraj, Sach, and Shivaji Maharaj, in that order.

ALSO READ| Here is a list of Bollywood biopics to look out for in 2020

Tanhaji, the trusted lieutenant of Chhatrapati Shivaji (an impressive Sharad Kelkar), vows to reclaim the Kondhana fort from the hands of the vicious Uday Bhan Singh Rathore (a happily-hamming Saif Ali Khan), a representative of the Mughal empire lead by Aurangzeb (Luke Kelly). There is no contesting what happened because it is well-documented.

It was a less-than-evenly contested battle. There was treachery as is common in battles. There was death. There was a winner. And then 350 years later, Ajay Devgn decided to retell this story for his 100th film. While it is interesting to see the iconic Kacche Dhaage-Omkara duo on the opposite ends of a visually rich battle, the not-so-subtle subtext is unsettling.

In Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay suffers from a classic case of Padmaavat-itis where the villain is more enterprising than the hero. Though Tanhaji, a true Hindu, is virtuous, god-fearing, dutiful, loyal, and an embodiment of sugar, no spice but everything nice, we are hardly invested in his emotions. Though he puts up a valiant fight for the Kondhana fort, Tanhaji has a hard time fighting off the uni-dimensional nature of his character. Kajol, as Tanhaji’s wife, Savitribai, matches her husband in resolve, but her arc isn’t fleshed out enough in this hyper-masculine film.

On the other end, we have the kohl-eyed, alligator-meat-loving, wife-snatching, elephant-trunk-cutting, sadistic Uday Bhan. He gets to shout a person to death, dance a person to death, heck even gets the better weapon to send Maratha warriors to death. Uday Bhan not only gets to use a massive phallic cannon, he also gets a sword that has a hilt which doubles up as a dagger and a hammer.

ALSO READ | India's environment is of pride, patriotism: 'Tanhaji' director Om Raut

Incidentally, why should a Hindu Rajput be Khiljified to make him a villain? However, credit to the makers for getting away with that obnoxious line about how Shivaji’s sword protects a women’s ghoonghat and a Brahmin’s janeu. It is such small mercies that balance out jingoistic chest-thumping and overt masculinity parading as allegiance to the Bhagwa flag.

While the subtext is unsettling, as mentioned before, it is hard to overlook the visual spectacle that Tanhaji is. This Om Raut directorial is one of the very few Hindi films that uses 3D well. While it does help that Tanhaji is basically a series of battles, full points for not making the 3D effects just a gimmick by sending arrows flying towards us.

ALSO READ | Violence not a solution to anything: Ajay Devgn on JNU crisis

We also see piercing spears, dying embers, galloping hooves, slashing swords, and my personal favourite, a flaming coconut. Even the protracted battle sequences are treated with a very folk-tale-ish feel, in a good way. A sequence involving bamboo stems and scaling walls might seem science-defying but is an inventive idea, especially in 3D. Also, credit to the dialogues, which are not only filled with nationalistic fervour but score high emotionally too.

In Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, we get to see iconic warriors of India shed tears copiously. We get to see jingoism masked as Maratha valour.

There are a lot of things going for Tanhaji, but, deep inside, it is unsettling to see such polarising historical dramas.

Can we look at these films in a vacuum? Is it possible to overlook the war cries in times like this? And will all the opposing opinions be silenced and branded anti-national? What’s the point of all the josh if there is only khamosh in return?

'Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior' 

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny 

Direction: Om Raut

Rating: 3/5
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tanhaji Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Ajay Devgn Kajol Saif Ali Khan Tnhaji review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
You Season 2

'You' season 2 review: Another satisfying descent into the mind of a likeable maniac

Anjaam Pathira

'Anjaam Pathira' review: An efficient, well-crafted mystery

Deepika Padukone in 'Chhapaak'

'Chhapaak' review: Deepika Padukone lifts Meghna Gulzar’s stark drama

Rajinikanth from 'Darbar' movie

'Darbar' review: An enthusiastic Rajinikanth propels this passable ‘bad cop’ film

A still from the film 'Bombshell'

'Bombshell' review: An explosive unearthing of the #MeToo movement

Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
google play app store
Video
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp