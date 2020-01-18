Sri Bharatha Baahubali review: A medley of love, laughter and sacrifice

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Stories around adopted children trying to find their biological parents is a tried and tested idea. Manju Mandavya’s attempt to bring back the story is worth applauding. He has woven the subject with various subplots, with sacrifice ultimately being the underlying theme of Sri Bharatha Baahubali.

The story deals with how untoward circumstances lead Sri (Sarah Harish) to live miles away from her birthplace. However, certain memories as a child - the Baahubali statue, a deep well, a falling stone, the giant wheel, and certain character sketches - come back to haunt Sri during sleep. She decides to trace her past and accompanied by her friend, lands up in a village. Sri has to bail out Bharatha (Manju Mandavya) and Baahubali (Chikkanna), because she gets to know that only they can help her find her roots. The two, known to live a free-spirited life, initially try to fool Sri,

only to realise the trials and tribulation she is going through, and her prolonged wish to meet her parents. How Bharatha and Baahubali get successful in tracing Sri’s parents is the crux of the story. Here, the twist in the plot during the climax is quite thoughtful and was appreciated by the audience with applause.

The intention behind the subject, conceived by director Manju Mandavya, seems exceptional. He carries the movie on his shoulders, and is the sole in-charge of dialogues as well as the screenplay and lyrics, alongside production responsibilities. While the all-rounder has handled the challenging tasks with sincerity, the stress level gets reflected in the film.

Filmmakers often face roadblocks when it comes to the run time, which is also the case with Sri Bharatha Baahubali. Considering the core matter of the film lies in its second half, the first part of the story, which is set in the village backdrop — even though it acts as a link — puts the viewers’ patience to test.



It also seems like Manju Mandavya, who is also turned hero in his directorial, has tried to work out extra on his looks in the film, as well as his body language, which is obvious. Chikkanna plays the parallel lead. And with his presence, there is no dearth of comedy, which somewhere gets lost towards the end.

The period episode of Bharatha and Baahubali is very informative. The film is Sarah Harish’s debut, and the model-turned-actor has given her best, but there is a lot of room for improvement. The rest of the characters, like Achyuth Kumar, Rishi and Srinivas Murthy, come and go. There are a few fun elements too. Music director Manikanth Kadri has given a couple of good medleys, but a little more effort was required from the cinematographer and editor to push the film. On the whole, Sri Bharatha Baahubali, which runs on comedy, action, love and sacrifice, works only in parts.



Film: Sri Bharatha Baahubali

Director: Manju Mandavya

Cast: Manju Mandavya, Chikkanna, and Sarah Harish

Rating: 3/5