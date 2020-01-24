Home Entertainment Review

'Panga' review: A delightful, exceptional sports film

What comes across as a downer of sorts is the film's lack of genuine 'panga' moments, despite the realism that sustains its plot and characters.

Published: 24th January 2020 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Set in Bhopal, Panga follows the journey of an ex-kabaddi player named Jaya.

Set in Bhopal, Panga follows the journey of an ex-kabaddi player named Jaya.

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Like all her films, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga is laden with humour and reconciliation. But it does get unbearably dark for a moment. A son shouts at his mother. Jaya Nigam (Kangana Ranaut) has missed her son’s annual sports meet, which has gravely upset the 7-year-old. So far, we’ve only known the kid as an incessant motormouth, his jokes precocious but benign. But now, as he sits across his mother that night, his response gets especially pointed. He tells her that she is just a booking clerk, that all she does is ‘cut tickets’. His voice, raised above normal, isn’t of childish resentment — there’s the slightest tinge of violence that rings all too real.

Panga comes alive in moments like this. The film is inspiring and uplifting, but isn’t afraid to tackle hard truths. It’s a sports film building out of the confines of an average Indian home. It unfurls, slowly but surely, the many dictates of family, and what it means to truly ‘support’ someone. Themed around kabaddi, the film offers minimal on-court action. This isn’t a subversion per say: Panga is, as promised by the title, very much a brawl. It’s just that the scuffling happens elsewhere, not against a ticking clock but in the daily grind of ordinary life.

Working with screenwriter Nikhil Mehrohtra, Ashwiny aces the setting of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Jaya used to be a celebrated national-level kabaddi player. At her peak, she got married and had a child — a perceived setback worsened by the boy’s congenital sickness. She quit sports and turned to mothering, stepping down from the Railway team for a spot on the ticket counter. Years passed and Jaya became a thumbnail on a Whatsapp group. Her dreams persisted though, and it took a casual suggestion from her husband Prashanth (Jassie Gill) for Jaya to attempt a comeback. She begins half-heartedly, just to please her repentant son Adi (Yagya Bhasin). But then the laps begin to add up, the air feels fresh, and Jaya is soon raiding for her lost spark.

The film is a visual treat. Production designer Sandeep Meher meticulously matches sweaters with pillowcases. The cinematography is by Jay Patel, who also worked on Mukkabaaz and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. The dominant motif is footwear: bright red Excidos, lots of sneakers, canvas shoes dripping on a clothesline. Has Jaya hung up her boots as well? Not yet. There’s another motif, less apparent, of trains in a workshop. Prashanth is a railway engineer, and all his epiphanies seem to happen in the trainyard, amid the clatter and clank of parts being dismantled or welded back. Later on, we get an actual train scene, a delicate few seconds that toy with the notion of filmy separation.

All through, Ashwiny both upends and follows sports movie convention. Jaya isn’t charged up until she’s insulted by a younger player. Though she makes it to the Indian team, she’s indefinitely put on the bench, a diplomatic decision meant to cash in on the media frenzy around a 32-year-old mother returning to court. The focus, though, remains on the family: Jaya berating Adi over the phone, Prashanth spooning oil out of a takeout dinner. “I’m a selfish mother,” Jaya tells her best friend Meenu (Richa Chadha), who immediately deflates her guilt with a tease.

Richa is a riot, gamely adopting the role of a wry mentor and mixing it up with Pankaj Tripathi-ish offhand humour. Neena Gupta gets a delightful turn as Jaya’s mother. Kangana, clearly up for a challenge, sets aside her screen-grabbing exuberance for flashes of stirring doubt. Like most sports films, Panga saddles her with a hero’s arc, culminating in a satisfying third act. Yet, her best bit comes around midway, when she breaks down in her kitchen, a frayed green shawl wrapped around her being. A stalwart reduced to sniffles, striving to be rebuilt.

Film: Panga

Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Yagna Bhasin

Stars: 3/5

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Panga movie review Kangana ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Jamtara poster

'Jamtara' review: Crime in the heartland

Disco Raja

'Disco Raja' review: A lost opportunity

The Kung Fu Master

'The Kung Fu Master' review: Mildly campy, but impressive, actioner

INDIA VS ENGLAND

'India vs England' review: It traces history 

Taana

'Taana' review: Handcuffed in boredom

Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
google play app store
Video
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp