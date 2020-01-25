Home Entertainment Review

'Taana' review: Handcuffed in boredom

Unfortunately, Taana is neither sensitive nor funny enough to sail purely on the zany vibe.

Published: 25th January 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Taana

Taana

By Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

What happens when a man with a voice disorder (he shifts to a falsetto, that resembles a female voice, under extreme duress or joy) aspires to become a police officer? No, I am not talking about the latest Ayushmann Khurrana film. It could have been one though, for the promise Taana’s premise holds. A protagonist with an unconventional problem that is usually mocked, who discovers himself during his journey of self-love… it falls right under the Ayushmann’s brand of feel-good cinema. Unfortunately, Taana is neither sensitive nor funny enough to sail purely on the zany vibe.

For starters, the voice disorder feels like an afterthought. A quick look at Wikipedia can tell you what Puberphonia is, and the film doesn’t impart any more knowledge than two minutes on that site will. I wonder if that’s basically what the director did before he made Taana. After an incident with the ‘supernatural’, Shakti (Vaibhav) begins to face issues with his voice. But the film spends less than half-hour exploring his trials and tribulations. Most of this time is spent in showing Shakthi sweating (which seems to be an amazing cue for his condition) and being queasy. We never see the ‘pain’ that Shakti mentions, let alone feel it. To top it all, a disinterested Vaibhav doesn’t really add much to a character who already feels hollow.

The degree of convenience in this script is criminal. It is an indication of the lack of effort to structure a decent screenplay. New information, crucial stuff, is just conveniently introduced as and when required and with such offhandedness, it angers me to even recall it. Remember the disorder that Shakthi is ‘battling’ with? It gets magically cured with some ‘divine intervention’. How do we know this? Pandiarajan screams out to Shakti, “Unaku seri aiduchu da.” That’s it. Shakti deduces that someone is murdered by seeing a drop of blood on a Barbie doll. But how does he discover this?

“Barbie doll ku pottu irukaathe.” No shit, Sherlock! The way all this information is presented is laughable. What else can you do when a character played by Hareesh Peradi says, “En arms a paru, complete sportsman da naa. You think you can outshine me with your flabby physique?” Shakti finds that the names of cyclones are an important clue to his investigation. How? By hearing children read about them in textbooks. It doesn’t matter that you’ve never seen them so far and never see them after as well. How does he find that there are a series of murders? Through a news report he accidentally watches on TV at the same time. And of course, the victims of this are chosen from data provided by just one source, another character who just flits in and out because the director wants him to.

The film tries too hard to stay ‘relevant’ with constant references to pop culture. The omnipresent Yogi Babu is introduced here as the Tamil Nadu Teddy bear and of course, they have to follow it up with a Blue Satta dig. There’s a Kanchana 4 thrown in (why not, this film has ‘ghosts’ as well) and somewhere Yogi Babu tries to pull off a Priya Prakash Varrier, mimicking her viral handgun gesture. Sigh, I am not sure how long this will continue to pass as ‘humour’.It is quite hard to determine what Taana aspires to do. The film could have been a zany comedy that took a sensitive dig at what ‘masculinity’ means in today’s world. Or, it could have been a mere investigative thriller that follows the journey of a cop. Taana half-heartedly tries to do both and ends up being neither.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taana movie review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Jamtara poster

'Jamtara' review: Crime in the heartland

Disco Raja

'Disco Raja' review: A lost opportunity

The Kung Fu Master

'The Kung Fu Master' review: Mildly campy, but impressive, actioner

INDIA VS ENGLAND

'India vs England' review: It traces history 

Rajavukku Check

'Rajavukku Check' review: This king is better left unchecked

Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
google play app store
Video
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp