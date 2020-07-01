Home Entertainment Review

'Dark' season 3 review: Light at the end of the cave

Dark, set in a small German town Winden, is about a series of missing children and supernatural occurrences that change the lives of a few families.

Published: 01st July 2020 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the show 'Dark'

A still from the show 'Dark'

By Kirubhakar Purushothaman 
Express News Service

Friedrich Nietzche’s philosophy has become the playing ground for many creators. From True Detective to Russian Doll to The Fall, numerous series have employed his often misunderstood ideas.

Dark, which has come to a wonderful end with the third and final season, is the latest series to use the philosopher’s concept of ‘eternal recurrence’.

It is thoroughly understandable if a viewer gets annoyed by the repeated use of the dialogue: End is the beginning. Beginning is the end.

Dark, set in a small German town Winden, is about a series of missing children and supernatural occurrences that change the lives of a few families.

When an 11-year-old boy Mikkel (Daan Lennard Liebrenz) disappears near an ancient cave in 2019, residents of Winden fear that the events are similar to what happened 33 years ago.

With every episode, the number of missing people increases and so do the timelines and the characters.

After a point, watching Dark becomes a task, but a pleasurable one. The joy stems from figuring out the labyrinth that the writers have carefully constructed (sometimes contrived) and being in awe of it.

WATCH TRAILER:

The second season concluded with events that seemed irrevocable for Jonas (Louis Hofmann) and Martha (Lisa Vicari), but our protagonists get saved by a deus ex machina that brings a whole new reality to the Dark universe.

Superficially, it might seem like the writers took a convenient way out of this self-made puzzle. However, a careful examination reveals that the series was inching towards such a new reality all along. There were clues.

The interesting aspect of this Netflix Original is that despite having many recurring events, scenes, varying timelines, parallel worlds, and different realities, Dark is not redundant (it does come close at times).

It is because of the clever writing. For example, a significant portion of the final season is a deja vu of the first, yet the writers have come up with creative ways to simultaneously portray the differences and similarities of the worlds of Adam and Eva.

It is interesting to see how Hannah (Maja Schone) remains the same in the ‘Jonas-less world’ even after acquiring what she covets.

I also loved the creators’ intent to make this complex mess as lucid as possible with enough visual cues. In a way, you get habituated to the editing patterns and color tones of the different timelines to an extent that intertitles and datelines become unnecessary.

But the sound design, composer Ben Frost’s original background score, and the amazing soundtrack choices surpass every other aspect of the series.

However, the show is not without its flaws. Dark turns out to be a tad bit predictable towards the end and the organic flow that was found in the first season is evidently missing in season 3. Also, with dead characters coming back alive more often than not, nothing is at stake in the Dark universe. Even the death of a major character doesn’t invoke a sense of shock as we very much expect that he/she will come back. 
But if you can put up with such shortcomings and the series’ occasional self-indulgence, you will be rewarded with a consistently-engaging sci-fi thriller that is high on emotions.

Series: Dark (Season 3)  

Creator:  Baran bo Odar, Jantje Friese

Cast: Louis Hofmann, Lisa Vicari , Andreas Pietschmann, Dietrich Hollinderbäumer

Streaming on: Netflix 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dark Dark season 3 Dark season 3 review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
In a still from 'The Twilight Zone Season 2'

'The Twilight Zone Season 2' review: An inconsistent follow-up with hits and misses

Can’t Redeem this Dud

At two hours, this film about a man who bounces between two women, is a breeze, and is as busy as Krishna’s love life.

Krishna and His Leela review: An effortlessly deep exploration of modern romance

Manoj Bajpayee has established himself as a master of silent illumination.

Bhonsle review: Manoj Bajpayee is masterful in a deeply moving film

Nobody Knows I’m Here boasts some of the most stunning, serene locales ever put to film.

Nobody Knows I’m Here review: A compelling character study elevated by Jorge Garcia

Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp