'Indian Matchmaking' documentary review: Stereotypes Reinforced

Avinash Ramachandran By

Express News Service

Perhaps the most scathing criticism about the universally acclaimed Slumdog Millionaire was that it was ‘poverty porn’. The concern was that the success of this film would reinforce negative stereotypes about our country. Indian Matchmaking has similar trappings.

We have to ask whether the premise can even offer the best representation of the Indian marriage system? Do marriage issues faced by the cream of the population make for best example for the rest of the world? This eight-episode series is about a high-profile matchmaker, Sima Taparia, setting up her illustrious clientele with the right kind of suitors.

It offers a reflection of the rampant classism and casual casteism that comes along with arranged marriages. "Marriages are mainly about the families’ reputation and the millions of dollars that’s at stake," says Sima, proving that this show is consumed by the elite, like the NRIs and the 'Crazy Rich Indians'.

However, just because the setting feels upsale and alien, it doesn’t mean there is no relatability. We know that the demands of Sima's clientele, the overbearing parents, the not-so-subtle hints at caste, the in-your-face comments on families preferring 'traditional girls' over 'independent, working women'… these expectations pervade every stratum.

This reality show also springs up an interesting mélange of characters. Each client boasts of a unique behavioural pattern, which Sima, of course, tries to make mainstream with the help of life coaches, astrologers and even face readers.

Arranged marriages, as we have to begrudgingly agree, are mostly about impressing families, with compromises happening along the way. What’s truly shocking is how these ‘compromises’ are stacked against the women. The series briefly, yet strongly, touches upon remarriages, dysfunctional families, and more.

Even if you’re ‘hate-watching’ the series, you get invested. Do we side with a cavalier Vyasar, one of the clients, or throw our weight behind Aparna, a headstrong client who is almost negatively portrayed as someone inflexible with her choices?

In an interesting finale, we learn that one of the clinets has decided to stop fixating on her marriage and concentrate on her career. Another decides to go the Bumble way, and is quite successful. I also read reports about how almost every match set up by Sima in Indian Matchmaking was an abject failure.

Perhaps it even begs the question of why this show exists. But as Sima says, “My efforts are meaningless if stars aren’t aligned.” This too, even if unintended, is an indictment of our marriage system, is it not?

Genre: Reality

Platform: Netflix

Director: Smriti Mundhra