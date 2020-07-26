Home Entertainment Review

'Indian Matchmaking' documentary review: Stereotypes Reinforced

Perhaps the most scathing criticism about the universally acclaimed Slumdog Millionaire was that it was ‘poverty porn’.

Published: 26th July 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Sima Taparia in 'Indian Matchmaking'

Sima Taparia in 'Indian Matchmaking'

By Avinash Ramachandran
Express News Service

Perhaps the most scathing criticism about the universally acclaimed Slumdog Millionaire was that it was ‘poverty porn’. The concern was that the success of this film would reinforce negative stereotypes about our country. Indian Matchmaking has similar trappings.

We have to ask whether the premise can even offer the best representation of the Indian marriage system? Do marriage issues faced by the cream of the population make for best example for the rest of the world? This eight-episode series is about a high-profile matchmaker, Sima Taparia, setting up her illustrious clientele with the right kind of suitors.

It offers a reflection of the rampant classism and casual casteism that comes along with arranged marriages. "Marriages are mainly about the families’ reputation and the millions of dollars that’s at stake," says Sima, proving that this show is consumed by the elite, like the NRIs and the 'Crazy Rich Indians'.

However, just because the setting feels upsale and alien, it doesn’t mean there is no relatability. We know that the demands of Sima's clientele, the overbearing parents, the not-so-subtle hints at caste, the in-your-face comments on families preferring 'traditional girls' over 'independent, working women'… these expectations pervade every stratum.

This reality show also springs up an interesting mélange of characters. Each client boasts of a unique behavioural pattern, which Sima, of course, tries to make mainstream with the help of life coaches, astrologers and even face readers.

Arranged marriages, as we have to begrudgingly agree, are mostly about impressing families, with compromises happening along the way. What’s truly shocking is how these ‘compromises’ are stacked against the women. The series briefly, yet strongly, touches upon remarriages, dysfunctional families, and more.  

Even if you’re ‘hate-watching’ the series, you get invested. Do we side with a cavalier Vyasar, one of the clients, or throw our weight behind Aparna, a headstrong client who is almost negatively portrayed as someone inflexible with her choices?

In an interesting finale, we learn that one of the clinets has decided to stop fixating on her marriage and concentrate on her career. Another decides to go the Bumble way, and is quite successful. I also read reports about how almost every match set up by Sima in Indian Matchmaking was an abject failure.

Perhaps it even begs the question of why this show exists. But as Sima says, “My efforts are meaningless if stars aren’t aligned.” This too, even if unintended, is an indictment of our marriage system, is it not? 

Genre: Reality 
Platform: Netflix
Director: Smriti Mundhra

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sima Taparia Indian Matchmaking Indian Matchmaking review Crazy Rich Indians Smriti Mundhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from 'Dil Bechara' featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi.

Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput's captivating charm leaves its mark

'Animal Crackers' review: A tasteful treat

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia Review

'Fear City: New York vs The Mafia' review: An effective, even if rushed retelling of an important battle

Dil Bechara

'Dil Bechara' review: A near-perfect send off to Sushant Singh Rajput, a star who dared to dream

'Law' poster

'Law' review: This courtroom drama makes a case for women’s rights

Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp