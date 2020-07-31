Home Entertainment Review

Run Kalyani review: An unhurried, empowering and rewarding film

Nirmala yearns for a better life, and so does Kalyani. (Still from the film)

By Sajin Shrijith
Run Kalyani takes place in the present, but it’s a film carrying the vibe of something from a much older era. Journalist-turned-filmmaker Geetha J makes an impressive debut with a film that takes its own time to tell its story. Its characters have a goal, along with a multitude of conflicted emotions. But the film is more about their journey than the destination. It’s a journey that demands a fair amount of patience.

As the film opens, the protagonist Kalyani (Garggi Ananthan), a house cook, is reaching under her aunt’s (Sathi Premji) bed to examine a box full of items that belong, presumably, to a dancer. We assume that her aunt, who is now bed-ridden, was this dancer. This is just one of the many character details in the film that the viewer has to fill in themselves because this is a film that is not keen about spoonfeeding every piece of information.

It is why I never bothered to know how a middle-aged man and middle-aged woman, both living in different buildings, managed to initiate a love affair through poems, or how Kalyani became their messenger.  The middle-aged woman, Nirmala (Meera Nair), has been enduring her husband’s daily abuse. It has become a ritual. The entire film is staged like a ritual. It’s a style previously seen in films like Asha Jaoar Majhe (Labour of Love) or The Scent of Green Papaya.

Through one character’s monotonous daily routine, we get to see those of others. Nirmala yearns for a better life, and so does Kalyani. Perhaps this is why the two are sympathetic towards each other. They share a genuine bond, even though they don’t talk much. It evokes Kalyani’s interactions with her aunt.
The middle-aged bachelor Vijayan (Ramesh Varma) is also nice to Kalyani. They don’t talk much either. But we get the impression that he wants to be her benefactor.

Vijayan is single, he is in love with Nirmala, and he doesn’t care much about money. We have all the information we need. Geetha keeps the dialogues in the film to a bare minimum, relying mostly on visuals to tell her story. Where a character resides, or what delicacy they can make, can be sometimes used to indicate their identity. 

It helps that Run Kalyani makes efficient use of its 100-min runtime. Perhaps it would’ve overstayed its welcome had it been longer than that. I’m not sure I had all the answers after the film was done — like whether the young writer who ‘lives’ with Kalyani was a figment of her imagination or not. What came before or after didn’t matter to me. What really mattered was seeing certain characters inspire us by taking decisions that could save them from their miserable existence. Isn’t that what we all want? Run Kalyani is being streamed on Moviesaints as part of the New York Indian Film Festival that runs till August 2.

