'Drona' review: Shivarajkumar comes up with a ‘master’ stroke

Guru Brahma Guru Vishnu Guru Devo Maheshwara -- the Sanskrit chant talks about the significance of a teacher. Director Pramod Chakravarthi’s Drona sends across the elaborate message in a concise manner, showcasing how the guru is the remover of darkness and a sign of enlightenment. Chakravarthi has set his film amid government schools, capturing several current aspects in a fictional milieu. It’s a well-timed project, coming during the exam season.

The film is more or less inspired by the Tamil drama, Saattai, of 2012. But Shivarajkumar’s role makes all the difference, bringing freshness to the story as well as to his screen presence. He hits a masterstroke in the role of Guru, and that too with chalk. He plays a physics teacher who gets transferred to a government school in Nelamangala.

According to his idealistic thoughts, Guru believes that there is no difference between a student studying in a government or a private school, provided they get the best education and encouragement from teachers. But he is shocked after witnessing unpleasant instances of how teachers go about their job. Though he feels frustrated over how teachers try and misuse funds, manipulate the system and sexually harass girls, and the subsequent silence maintained by the tormented girl students, Guru remains composed. But within him develops a strong intent to transform the environment of the school.

He brings in a lot of reform but is faced with many hurdles, especially from the assistant headmaster, Raghu (Rangyana Raghu).

How Guru turns out to be a crusader and regularises the education system, brings enlightenment among teachers and students, while stressing on the importance of cultural and sports activities forms the crux of Drona. It’s a film that carries a strong message for teachers and students alike.

Even though Shivarajkumar is a mass hero, he brings out a class appeal in Drona. The Century Star, known to handle the machete in style, effortlessly shifts to the chalk with equal aplomb. He is well supported by the rest of the cast, including Rangayana Raghu, Ravi Kishen and Iniya, who plays his wife.

This role of Shivanna takes the viewer back to the movies of his father, Dr Rajkumar, many of which highlighted social issues. Drona is a film that should be watched by parents along with their children, and teachers along with their students, for a better understanding of the education system as well as teacher-student bonding.