Home Entertainment Review

'Drona' review: Shivarajkumar comes up with a ‘master’ stroke

The film is more or less inspired by the Tamil drama, Saattai, of 2012.

Published: 07th March 2020 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Drona

Drona

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Guru Brahma Guru Vishnu Guru Devo Maheshwara -- the Sanskrit chant talks about the significance of a teacher. Director Pramod Chakravarthi’s Drona sends across the elaborate message in a concise manner, showcasing how the guru is the remover of darkness and a sign of enlightenment.  Chakravarthi has set his film amid government schools, capturing several current aspects in a fictional milieu. It’s a well-timed project, coming during the exam season.

The film is more or less inspired by the Tamil drama, Saattai, of 2012. But Shivarajkumar’s role makes all the difference, bringing freshness to the story as well as to his screen presence. He hits a masterstroke in the role of Guru, and that too with chalk. He plays a physics teacher who gets transferred to a government school in Nelamangala.

According to his idealistic thoughts, Guru believes that there is no difference between a student studying in a government or a private school, provided they get the best education and encouragement from teachers. But he is shocked after witnessing unpleasant instances of how teachers go about their job. Though he feels frustrated over how teachers try and misuse funds, manipulate the system and sexually harass girls, and the subsequent silence maintained by the tormented girl students, Guru remains composed. But within him develops a strong intent to transform the environment of the school.

He brings in a lot of reform but is faced with many hurdles, especially from the assistant headmaster, Raghu (Rangyana Raghu).

How Guru turns out to be a crusader and regularises the education system, brings enlightenment among teachers and students, while stressing on the importance of cultural and sports activities forms the crux of Drona. It’s a film that carries a strong message for teachers and students alike. 

Even though Shivarajkumar is a mass hero, he brings out a class appeal in Drona. The Century Star, known to handle the machete in style, effortlessly shifts to the chalk with equal aplomb. He is well supported by the rest of the cast, including Rangayana Raghu, Ravi Kishen and Iniya, who plays his wife.

This role of Shivanna takes the viewer back to the movies of his father, Dr Rajkumar, many of which highlighted social issues. Drona is a film that should be watched by parents along with their children, and teachers along with their students, for a better understanding of the education system as well as teacher-student bonding.

Film: Drona

Director: Pramod Chakravarthi, Rangayana Raghu

Cast: Shivarajkumar

Rating: 3/5
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chakravarthi Drona

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

No steam, no story

Kaamyaab

'Kaamyaab' review: Touching showbiz tribute about success and failure

Kappela poster

'Kappela' review: A perspective-altering drama

Still from Palasa 1978

'Palasa 1978' review: A good message lost in poor execution

'Afsos' review: A series of unfortunate events

Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
Video
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp