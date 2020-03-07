Home Entertainment Review

'Kappela' review: A perspective-altering drama

Kappela is the latest entry from Malayalam cinema that joins the league of films that managed to create something brilliant out of minor incidents.

Published: 07th March 2020 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Kappela poster

Kappela poster

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Have you ever experienced a situation so terrifying that it made a profound impact on your life? The central protagonist of Kappela, Jessy (Anna Ben), is transformed by one such incident. Given Jessy’s age and the nature of the things that happen to her, Kappela eventually becomes a coming-of-age drama that brings with it some delightful surprises.

A mobile phone romance is initiated between Jessy and an autorickshaw driver Vishnu (Roshan Mathew). There is a rare authenticity to their interactions that could trigger old memories for some. The strain of maintaining a discreet love affair feels so real. And being the natural performers that they are, Roshan and Anna bring the right amount of vulnerability and intensity to their characters. Jessy and Vishnu share a dynamic that is as adorable as it is problematic.

WATCH TRAILER

When Sreenath Bhasi’s Roy shows up, the tension is cranked up and whatever assumptions we held about some characters go for a toss. Sreenath has now become the go-to actor for volatile, unpredictable characters. Because of his presence, it feels like watching two films at once—a romance drama and a thriller. This is a film more interested in characters than the story—and putting the characters above anything else gets half the job done. The film puts Jessy through a myriad of emotions in a very short span. It’s an approach Steven Soderbergh tried long ago in King of the Hill (1993), another coming-of-age drama where the main character is put through numerous mettle-testing situations before things go back to normal.

Kappela is the third film set in the Malabar region, after Sudani from Nigeria and Android Kunjappan, that effectively immerses the viewer in the local ambience. But then it’s not just a story specific to Malabar alone. It can happen anywhere and to anyone. We get a peek into some households while we are withheld from some others, for good reason. All these characters feel so familiar to us. Much of the film’s conflict arises from the behaviour of the main characters.

Also, each secondary character contributes to the psychology of the film in some way. They look at the main characters in a certain way and we are compelled to share their vision. We get the information from the arts and sports club where the guys hang out. We get the information from the female characters’ mundane conversations. We are also introduced to a host of other colourful characters, who never once feel like mere embellishments.

Kappela is the latest entry from Malayalam cinema that joins the league of films that managed to create something brilliant out of minor incidents. It’s yet another testament to the fact that focused writers and directors can do wonders regardless of the scale of the material.

Film: Kappela

Director: Musthafa

Cast: Anna Ben, Roshan Mathew, Sreenath Bhasi

Rating: 4/5
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kappela review Anna Ben

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

No steam, no story

Kaamyaab

'Kaamyaab' review: Touching showbiz tribute about success and failure

Drona

'Drona' review: Shivarajkumar comes up with a ‘master’ stroke

Still from Palasa 1978

'Palasa 1978' review: A good message lost in poor execution

'Afsos' review: A series of unfortunate events

Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
Video
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp