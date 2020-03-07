Home Entertainment Review

'Palasa 1978' review: A good message lost in poor execution

Palasa 1978, directed by debutante Karuna Kumar, depicts the harsh reality of the caste system, violence and the exploitation of the marginalised and poor in a feudalistic society. 

Published: 07th March 2020 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Still from Palasa 1978

Still from Palasa 1978

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Palasa 1978, directed by debutante Karuna Kumar, depicts the harsh reality of the caste system, violence and the exploitation of the marginalised and poor in a feudalistic society. Explicitly drawing inspiration from the incidents that had happened in his life, the director showcases how little things have changed in all these years. 

Set in Palasa, North Andhra, the film traces the journey of two brothers – Ranga Rao (Thiruveer) and Mohan Rao (Rakshit Atluri), who belong to a low caste family that sings and dances after dusk, and work as labourers at the de-seeding cashew unit of the village head Guru Murthy aka Pedda Shavukar in the day. 

Mohan Rao has a rebellious attitude, unlike his submissive elder brother Ranga Rao, who dutifully pays obeisance to the Shavukar, and occasionally gets beaten up by the high caste bullies.

One of the interesting characters in the film is Linga Murthy aka Chinna Shavukar (Raghu Kunche), another powerful businessman in the town, who loathes his brother, Pedda Shavukar, and has an illicit relationship with a low caste woman.

The film, a revenge drama, honestly recreates the events from 1978 to 2018. As a debutant director, who narrates a story that highlights the caste atrocities, family feud, and sexual depravity among the upper class, Karuna Kumar has done well.

Also, what’s remarkable about this film is that it is made as accurate as possible. There’s no propaganda and no individual heroes. There are only circumstances that force its people to take up violence to safeguard their lives and fight oppression.

Karuna Kumar, in particular, manages to keep the audience on the hook, while dealing with the socially relevant issues.

The way he illustrated these points effectively in a couple of scenes – when the ostracized people aren’t allowed near the platform to take water from the well and the theatre fight when Pedda Shavukar’s son asks Ranga Rao’s wife-to-be to share the bed with him – deserve a special mention.

The story also touches upon the themes of love, family bonding, and greed. The texture of the film and the language these characters speak brings a touch of realism to the proceedings.

Palasa 1978, in that way, makes all the right noises about discrimination, exploitation, poverty and slavery-like practices. The film has some powerful moments, but it’s so thin on plot and uneven in the pace that the film feels stretched.

The film goes off the rails about ten minutes into the second half and you really have to endure a lot to keep yourself invested. Much of the time and footage is wasted on unnecessary subplots.

To build up the conversation between Mohan Rao and Sebastian’s characters, the director here tries to make reference to many incidents – from Karamchedu massacre to Rohit Vemula’s suicide – and it is where the narrative tends to get preachy. The climax disappoints, and you watch with a sense of detachment.

Every single character seems real, that could be the reason the director didn’t cast established actors. The standout performance in the film comes from Rakshit Atluri, who lends credibility, desperation, innocence and strength into Mohan Rao’s character.

Thiruveer, who rose to fame playing the baddie, Lalan Singh in George Reddy, shines as Ranga Rao in this film. Raghu Kunche as Chinna Shavukar creates a solid yet believable character that’s endearing due to his negative traits.

The film works well when its supporting characters Lakshman, Madhavi, Nakshatra and Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari are at the forefront. Raghu Kunche’s music and background score make the film all the more engaging. Arul Vincent’s lens brilliantly captures the rustic charm of Palasa and the forests near the Odisha border. 

Violence is an integral part of the film and the director seems to portray that slashing throats or killing a man with a rock is a solution to the problem. However, the ordeal of the protagonist makes the viewers believe that he has not been left with a choice but to launch a counter-attack on the troublemakers to fight the oppression.

Palasa 1978 doesn’t end with the same promise of the early parts of the film, but it has several moments that are thrilling. Watch it if you are a fan of realistic films.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karuna Kumar Palasa 1978 Palasa 1978 review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

No steam, no story

Kaamyaab

'Kaamyaab' review: Touching showbiz tribute about success and failure

Drona

'Drona' review: Shivarajkumar comes up with a ‘master’ stroke

Kappela poster

'Kappela' review: A perspective-altering drama

'Afsos' review: A series of unfortunate events

Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
Video
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp