Home Entertainment Review

'Baaghi 3' movie review: Packed with action and no logic 

There are more dark layers to Ahmed Khan’s action epic. After a short intro, the film flips into prologue.

Published: 09th March 2020 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

'Baaghi 3' is the third installment of the action-thriller franchise 'Baaghi'. (Youtube Screen-grab)

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Remember the viral ‘peeche toh dekho’ kid from Pakistan? In the world of Baaghi 3, that kid has now grown up, immigrated to Syria, lost his specs and turned excessively lean. Played by Vijay Varma, he runs petty street scams, hiding under a beanie and long hair. Perhaps he’s had enough, I thought, vexed by memes and a toxic social media culture. He admits as much to Ronnie (Tiger Shroff) and Siya (Shraddha Kapoor), instructing them to follow him in real-life and not on TikTok or Instagram. “Peeche dekho (look back),” he says again, only this time it doesn’t sound as endearing. He’s instead telling them to watch out for cops. 

There are more dark layers to Ahmed Khan’s action epic. After a short intro, the film flips into prologue. We see Ronnie as a kid, roughing up bullies for hurting his elder brother Vikram. When they return home, Ronnie is brutally whipped by their father. The dad here is played by Jackie Shroff, in a bit of meta-fan servicing gone awfully wrong. When the kids grow up to be a mismatched set – one roguish, the other shy – it’s like the two halves of Tiger’s personality manifesting in separate beings. 

Here I quit the psychoanalyzing to talk about the guns and tanks. Grown-up Vikram (Riteish Deshmukh) is a cop in Agra. Inept at fighting crime, he counts on Ronnie secretly subbing on his behalf. Ronnie is part Green Arrow and part Flash – who also wields a hammer and a shield. The action set pieces are large but repetitive. The opening fight is restaged kick for kick in the climax. There are two identical shots of Tiger swinging from a chain. There’s little invention, and not a whiff of logic.

Ronnie crashes unscathed from a chopper to a roof, the setting of an empty field magically replaced by an enemy hideout. It gets incredibly tedious, despite the smaller, stealthier sequences along the way. Screenwriter Farhad Samji, for all his tireless punning, keeps the motivations firmly personal. Siya’s phone cover as the words ‘Haan Bol’ (Say Yes) written on it. This is perhaps Shraddha’s mantra every time a franchise project comes her way. Tiger as usual operates in two modes: he’s either beating people up or blubbing inconsolably. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Baaghi 3 Tiger shroff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Kaamyaab

'Kaamyaab' review: Touching showbiz tribute about success and failure

Drona

'Drona' review: Shivarajkumar comes up with a ‘master’ stroke

Kappela poster

'Kappela' review: A perspective-altering drama

Still from Palasa 1978

'Palasa 1978' review: A good message lost in poor execution

'Afsos' review: A series of unfortunate events

Gallery
Hardcore DC fans would call it blasphemous, but it is happening. (To put it in MCU terms 'Dread it. Run from it. Destiny still arrives all the same.') Actor Tessa Thompson has confirmed that Christian Bale will be playing the antagonist in Marvel's 'Thor:
'Batman' Bale to be Thor's nemesis: Actors to do both DC and Marvel movies | Ben Affleck, Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds and more
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
Video
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Don't worry! TN man suffering from coronavirus now stable, says State Health Minister Vijayabaskar
Coronavirus: Total cases in India reach 43, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp