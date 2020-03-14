Home Entertainment Review

Naragundha Bandaya movie review: Biopic sans profundity

Naragundha Bandaya is based on the tragedy faced by the farmers in Naragund and Navalgund and depicts the revolt that took place in 1980.

Published: 14th March 2020 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Naragundha Bandaya

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Naragundha Bandaya is based on the tragedy faced by the farmers in Naragund and Navalgund and depicts the revolt that took place in 1980. It traces the journey of Veerappa Basappa Kadlikoppa, and how he was shot dead in one of the biggest riots that took place in Karnataka.

However, the profoundness of his life is captured only in the last 40 minutes of the film. Otherwise, the subject is more or less a love drama between farmer Veera aka Veerappa Basappa Kadlikoppa (Raksha) and Rani (Shubha Poonja), sprinkled with family elements, emotions and action. Even though Rani is aware of the forecast about Shiva’s short span of life, she is still hell-bent on getting married to him. In parallel, Veera triggers a revolt against the state government over imposition of tax on farmers. Other farmers join in and the situation turns violent. Veera is shot by the police, and the farmers, in turn, create a ruckus and the whole area turns into a battlefield. It also leads to the fall of the government.

Nagendra Magadi’s directorial is an honest attempt, but does not carry enough intensity. The love episode between Veera and Rani is lengthy and repetitive. Individually, Raksh had scope to perform in his debut, and he is convincing. He has brought his theatre experience to the big screen. Shubha Poonja shows good potential and plays her character with complete sincerity.

The rest of the actors lend good support. However, a couple of romantic songs do not fit the sequences or gel with the biopic and have been used more to fill the glamour quotient. Cinematographer R Giri has done a fair job with his frames. Overall, Naragundha Bandaya is good in parts, and you can watch it to learn about Veerappa Basappa Kadlikoppa.

Movie: Naragundha Bandaya

Cast: Raksh, Shubha Poonja, Avinash, Sadhu Kokila

Director: Nagendra Magadi

Producer: Shekar Yaluvigi and Siddhesh Viratamatha

Rating: 2/5

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naragundha Bandaya Sandalwood Kannada Films

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from 'All the bright places'

Depths of despair

Still from Asuraguru

Asuraguru movie review: This film about a kleptomaniac fails to steal your heart

Still from film Walter.

Walter movie review: A bland cop in a bad film
 

Dharala Prabhu movie review: Vivekh shoulders a fairly enjoyable remake

Shivarjuna

Shivarjuna movie review: Chiranjeevi Sarja, a host of other actors are wasted in this inferior product

Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Video
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp