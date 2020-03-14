Naragundha Bandaya movie review: Biopic sans profundity

A Sharadhaa By

Naragundha Bandaya is based on the tragedy faced by the farmers in Naragund and Navalgund and depicts the revolt that took place in 1980. It traces the journey of Veerappa Basappa Kadlikoppa, and how he was shot dead in one of the biggest riots that took place in Karnataka.

However, the profoundness of his life is captured only in the last 40 minutes of the film. Otherwise, the subject is more or less a love drama between farmer Veera aka Veerappa Basappa Kadlikoppa (Raksha) and Rani (Shubha Poonja), sprinkled with family elements, emotions and action. Even though Rani is aware of the forecast about Shiva’s short span of life, she is still hell-bent on getting married to him. In parallel, Veera triggers a revolt against the state government over imposition of tax on farmers. Other farmers join in and the situation turns violent. Veera is shot by the police, and the farmers, in turn, create a ruckus and the whole area turns into a battlefield. It also leads to the fall of the government.

Nagendra Magadi’s directorial is an honest attempt, but does not carry enough intensity. The love episode between Veera and Rani is lengthy and repetitive. Individually, Raksh had scope to perform in his debut, and he is convincing. He has brought his theatre experience to the big screen. Shubha Poonja shows good potential and plays her character with complete sincerity.

The rest of the actors lend good support. However, a couple of romantic songs do not fit the sequences or gel with the biopic and have been used more to fill the glamour quotient. Cinematographer R Giri has done a fair job with his frames. Overall, Naragundha Bandaya is good in parts, and you can watch it to learn about Veerappa Basappa Kadlikoppa.