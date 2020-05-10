Home Entertainment Review

'Never Have I Ever' review: Cliche ruins a promising script

This is a typical teen drama, similar to Riverdale with various references to the latter.

Published: 10th May 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Never Have I Ever'

A still from 'Never Have I Ever'

Never Have I Ever is a story of the trials and tribulations of an Indian teen grappling to find her identity in school in America. Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, it has generated a buzz among the Indian diaspora.

For the first time a South Asian girl, a Tamil refugee from Sri Lanka, whose family has moved to Canada, plays the lead role. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan was plucked out of obscurity when she bagged this role. Sassy, spunky and spirited, she brings to life, the character of Devi Vishwakumar, a teen trapped between her desi roots and her quest to find her identity at Sherwood High school in LA.

Turns out, this is a typical teen drama, similar to Riverdale, a popular series on Netflix. In fact, there are references to it during conversations between Vishwakumar and her older cousin Kamala, played by Richa Moorjani.This show had tremendous potential but fails on many levels. It’s disappointing to see that the west can’t seem to move beyond regressive portrayals of India. Characters have been reduced to clichéd caricatures based on India that probably existed in the pre-millennial era.

The divorcee who marries outside her religion predictably ends up with divorced and is socially ostracised at a Ganesh Pooja function. She goes about to give Kamala gyan: "Don’t mess it up," she says alluding to the prospective arranged marriage proposal.

At the same event, Devi’s widowed mother, Nalini, is treated with such appalling insensitivity, sketching an alarming image of India, where widows and divorcees are treated as social pariahs. Poorna Jaganathan, who plays Nalini, impresses in parts but is let down by a weak character who can’t seem to figure out whether she is a conservative South Indian clinging to her roots or a more contemporary dermatologist dealing with her angst-ridden teen. 

The actress with a vast repertoire of fine work, including her memorable character in Delly Belly, is reduced to a shrill tiger mom with shabby attire in most parts.

Kamala’s character, on the other hand, is that of a confused woman, supposedly doing her masters at Caltech, with a South Asian boyfriend who she dumps with remarkable ease for a desi stranger. It is almost like the creators are trying too hard to appease NRI audiences with every archaic formula in the book to find resonance.Such a pity because this script could have been path-breaking in so many ways. Hopefully, season 2 will dispel these myths.                                                                   
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Never Have I Ever Never Have I Ever review Lang Fisher Mindy Kaling Netflix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Praveen kumar, Standupcomedian

Stand up comedian Praveen Kumar is here with Mr Family Man to ease your lockdown woes

A still from 'Survival Stories'.

'Survival Stories' movie review: An impressive anthology

A still from 'Nasir'

'Nasir' movie review: A devastating story of a salesman

A still from 'Into the Night' season one.

'Into the Night' season one review: An adrenaline-pumping ride from start to finish

A still from Alice Wu’s teen drama 'The Half Of It'.

'The Half Of It' review: Alice Wu’s teen drama is a wholesome tale of emotional discovery

Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
Video
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp