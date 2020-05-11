Home Entertainment Review

'Illegal' web series review: Worthy premise, middling treatment

This 10-part Voot Select show is an admissible courtroom thriller held down by convoluted writing.

Published: 11th May 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

'Illegal' web series

A still from 'Illegal' web series

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Courtroom showdowns don’t command the same importance in modern legal dramas. From Goliath to Better Call Saul, the emphasis is always on character study and the vile machinations outside of court. On a lesser plane, the new Voot Select series, Illegal, also highlights the behind- the-scenes manoeuvrings of modern law. It’s a welcome shift, given the profusion of trite courtroom dramas in India. But that does not make it interesting — not necessarily so.

The principal antagonist of the show, played by Piyush Mishra, doesn’t set foot in court until the very end. He’s named Janardhan Jaitley, the owner of a reputed law firm in Delhi.

In the first episode, he hires Niharika (Neha Sharma), a bright, idealistic lawyer from Bangalore, to fight a pro bono case on the thorny issue of capital punishment (seemingly inspired by the 2008 Amroha killings). But JJ’s motives are anything but pro bono, and no sooner does Niharika join his firm that she’s dragged into another, equally complex case. The subject of sexual assault binds the show.

In the first episode, we see Niharika publicly out a sexual predator; not only does it threaten her career, but also creates a moral conundrum later on, when she’s asked to represent a rape-accused. Meher Salaam (Kubra Sait), the death row prisoner in the pro bono case, is routinely brutalised in prison, and a history of abuse runs through Niharika’s past.

Unlike the 2019 film Section 375, Illegal isn’t exploitative in its depiction of complicated rape trials. It points out, albeit in all-too-obvious tones, the systemic mistrust doled out to victims in the guise of due process.

The problem isn’t of intent or sensitivity, but uneven execution. Once the pace picks up, a barrage of twists and double-crossings fill the screen, and the narrative bobs across too many threads to do justice to one. A wily, false-haired presence, Piyush Mishra chews out his scenes.

Plonked on his office chair, he delivers teasing legal maxims in his trademark monotone, hands clasped in shrewish anticipation. He’s the one unwavering figure in a show of conflicted characters: Akshay Oberoi, playing JJ’s son, is wearying in his indecisions.

Neha makes for an inadequate lead, while it’s fun to see Deepak Tijori trying to evoke a gruff tenderness. Like every law show before it, Illegal dwells in the ethical grey zones of our justice system. Some of it is intriguing — the legalisation of passive euthanasia in India, for instance — while others are cut-and-paste jobs (the cliché of a hard-pressed lawyer peering through therapy records pops up again).

Perhaps future seasons can explore these dilemmas in depth. A stronger cast and a condensed writing approach seem like the way to go. As of now, all we have is a middling show that fails to tip the scales.

Rating: 3/5

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Neha Sharma Akshay Oberoi Illegal illegal review illegal web series Voot Select Piyush Mishra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Better Call Saul: Season 5

Better Call Saul Season 5 review: Ingenius writing sets up a thrilling final season

A still from 'Never Have I Ever'

'Never Have I Ever' review: Cliche ruins a promising script

Praveen kumar, Standupcomedian

Stand up comedian Praveen Kumar is here with Mr Family Man to ease your lockdown woes

A still from 'Survival Stories'.

'Survival Stories' movie review: An impressive anthology

A still from 'Nasir'

'Nasir' movie review: A devastating story of a salesman

Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
Video
CM Jagan Mohan Reddy consoles a victim at the KGH in Vizag on Thursday
Vizag Gas Leak: Kin of eight out of twelve deceased handed compensation of Rs 1 crore
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp