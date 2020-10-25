Home Entertainment Review

'Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo' documentary review: Once upon a time in Mexico

The true crime documentary aired on October 14 deals with a Mexican mother's crusade in Chihuahua city to send her teenage daughter Ruby Frayre's killer to prison.

Published: 25th October 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo'

A still from 'Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo' (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By Avinash Ramachandran 
Express News Service

Netflix's greatest gift to audiences is to bring movies and serials in foreign languages to the Indian audience. The true crime documentary Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo aired on October 14 deals with a Mexican mother's crusade in Chihuahua city to send her teenage daughter Ruby Frayre's killer to prison.

 Latin American series revolve mainly around ground realities: drugs, violence, human trafficking, government and judicial corruption and exploitation of women. An alarming number of women are killed in Mexico every day. In spite of the coronavirus, the toll exceeded 350 till March. 

Story: Ruby moves out of her parents’ home to live with her boyfriend, Sergio Rafael Barraza Bocanegra, which affects her relationship with her mother, Marisela Escobedo Ortiz.

Then she goes missing and her body is found in a dumpster a year after. Marisela accuses Sergio. He is arrested and confesses but is acquitted by a corrupt judge. Marisela's demonstrations seeking justice for Ruby catch global attention, but don’t save her life.

She is shot by masked men in front of the Governor’s office during a peaceful vigil protesting femicide. Sergio’s acquittal is overturned and he is sentenced for murder.  He goes on the lam. Meanwhile, the police arrest Juarez drug cartel enforcer Jose Enrique Jimenez Zavala for Marisela’s murder.  

While the shocking apathy and inefficacy of the police are well documented in this film, the mere 90-minute format condenses details leaving the viewer wanting more. Marisela and her family go through hell after Sergio’s sentencing and acquittal, but their pain is dealt in a matter-of-fact way.

While the makers convey the big picture, the smaller details and nuances are relegated to the background. The end is a punch to the gut. Here is a woman who fought the good fight, without anything good ever happening to her. The film is a reminder that when backed into a corner, ordinary people are capable of surprising feats of resilience. 

In the end, you understand why the documentary is titled The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo. There might have been three deaths for sure, but there was just one perpetrator; it’s not an individual, but a collective.

This insightful commentary, as poignant as a feature film, is an important piece of work that points out how unsafe the world can be for a woman. The details may not all be there to make it a work of great art, but it’s good enough to be called important.

                                                                         

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo Netflix Ruby Frayre Marisela Escobedo Ortiz

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

'A Suitable Boy' review: Lost in translation

Mirzapur S2 review: More a decent preface than a compelling centrepiece

Saqib Saleem (L) and Shweta Basu Prasad in Comedy Couple

'Comedy Couple' review: Funny, skinny love

Lily Collins (L) and Ashley Park in Emily in Paris

'Emily in Paris' review: Sex and the city 2.0

Stills from 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai'

'Putham Pudhu Kaalai' review: Sudha Kongara stars in an anthology that evokes mixed feelings

Gallery
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
Actor Gal Gadot finds herself at the centre of a storm following the announcement of her reunion with 'Wonder Woman' director  Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic 'Cleopatra'. Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Eg
Cleopatra controversy explained: Is Jewish Gal Gadot becoming Egyptian queen in reel unfair 'whitewashing'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp