Home Entertainment Review

Bheemasena Nalamaharaja review: A lovingly cooked dish

Bheemasena Nalamaharaja is a simple story written by Suni and Karthik that reminds you of a well-made dish, perfect for the palate.

Published: 31st October 2020 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

The characters here are fresh ingredients to a popular recipe which involves family, relationships and food

The characters here are fresh ingredients to a popular recipe which involves family, relationships and food

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

A chance encounter over perfectly-cooked biryani between caretaker Sarah Mary (Priyanka Thimmesh) and chef Lathessha (Aravinnd Iyer) makes the opening of Bheemasena Nalamaharaja, the latest offering from director Karthik Saragur, which has been released on Amazon Prime Video today. 

​The story revolves around the central themes of family and food, beautifully validating the expression ‘a family that eats together, stays together’.

The characters here are fresh ingredients to a popular recipe which involves family, relationships and food. Sarah meets Lathessha at the Nadi Moola Resort where she drools over biryani cooked by him and a simple 'thank you' to the chef leads to a conversation in which Lathessha recounts his life journey, narrating several brutal truths which have brought him to the present day.

Lathessha is an orphan and while growing up, he becomes best friends with Kenda (Vijay Chendoor). Becoming a chef was always a passion, he says, and he talks of how he first met Vedavalli (Aarohi Narayan), an extrovert and a very stubborn girl. Enamoured by her charms, Lathessha changes his name to Bheemasena Nalamaharaja and leaves the resort where he works to live in the city. He runs a mobile canteen to make ends meet and ends up marrying her against the wishes of her strict father (Achyuth Kumar), an Iyengar bakery owner.

The couple is eventually blessed with a daughter. Now you might think Latheesha’s life is going great and you wouldn’t be wrong, except that one horrible night turns his life upside down. Faced with unpredictable challenges, he must rely on his love for his wife, his family, and his cooking talents to extricate himself from the mess he is in. Will this work for him? You have to wait for the unexpected climax to find out. The story is narrated by Sarah, who highlights the twists and turns this cook’s life takes.

Bheemasena Nalamaharaja is a simple story written by Suni and Karthik that reminds you of a well-made dish, perfect for the palate. It has all the basic rasas and is equal parts sweet, sour and bitter, with just a hint of spice. Each character has been created with finesse and the performances reflect this too. Aravinnd has practically lived his character of the chef. Arohi Narayan as Vedavalli and Priyanka Thimmesh as Sarah balance out Aravinnd’s character and Achyuth Kumar delivers a versatile performance.

Vijay Chendoor, known for his usual comedy outings, has been cast in a slightly different role this time around. A special mention also goes to child artistes, Chitrali and Aadya. However, like any popular dish, this one too has a few shortcomings — it is slow-paced and some sequences are unnecessary. If they are cut out from the final product, the result would be a perfectly balanced dish. One thing you must not miss Bheemasena Nalamaharaja for though is the absolute delight that is the background score, composed by Charan Raj. The cinematography manages some beautifully shot scenes throughout the film.matography manages some beautifully shot scenes throughout the film.

Director: Karthik Saragur
Cast: Aravinnd Iyer, Aarohi Narayan, Priyanka Thimmesh, Achyuth Kumar
Producers: Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah, Rakshit Shetty, Hemanth M Rao
Out on: Amazon Prime

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sandalwood Bheemasena Nalamaharaja Amazon Prime Video

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from 'Someone Has To Die'

'Someone Has To Die' review: Good effort, average returns

A scene from Mugilan

Mugilan review: A dumb gangster in a dull drama

A still from Taish

Taish series review: Rage and revenge reign supreme in Bejoy Nambiar's adequate thriller

Unsurprisingly again, the cases have already got a line up of cases to handle — this time even before the film’s release.

'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' review: An audacious, hilarious commentary on the American way of life

A still from 'Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo'

'Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo' documentary review: Once upon a time in Mexico

Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp