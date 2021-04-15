Home Entertainment Review

'Paramadham Vilayattu' review: Hilariously strange events happen in this rudderless dud

A kidnapped Gayathri is trying to utilise unusual objects in her room to try and fashion her escape.

Published: 15th April 2021 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Paramadham Vilayattu is dubbed as Trisha 60.

Paramadham Vilayattu is dubbed as Trisha 60.

By Sudhir Srinivasan
Express News Service

It doesn’t take long to identify a dreadful film. With Paramadham Vilayattu dubbed as Trisha 60 you get hints early on, when you see the laughable attempts at capturing the seriousness of an important political meeting. The setting feels artificial, the actors wooden, the dialogues forced and expository. Once it was clear I was in for a testing experience, the next natural question, aimed mainly at self-preservation, was, ‘What sort of bad would this film turn out to be?’ The worst type is what I like to call the ‘vapid bad’ category. It’s all those mirthless films that numb you, that cause existential distress. Paramapatham Vilayattu, thankfully, has enough deranged portions to keep you amused not that this is its objective, of course. The makers seem convinced that you are in for a thrilling experience.

A Chief Minister is assassinated, and a righteous doctor, Gayathri (Trisha), turns detective, putting her deaf daughter in harm’s way. Certain political developments at the beginning, seem like riffs on real incidents, but then, this attempt to satirise State politics stops without warning, when the story turns into a survival thriller. A kidnapped Gayathri is trying to utilise unusual objects in her room to try and fashion her escape. But soon, she gets out and there’s a chase sequence, and out of nowhere, there’s an item song. What! It’s a film that has you on the edge of your seat, for all the wrong reasons. You never know what bizarre development awaits you in Paramapadham Vilayattu. It’s fun when you are playing an actual game of snakes and ladders, not when you are watching a film.

Take, for example, the psycho assassin called David (Richard Rishi) who prowls about in this film. He starts off  predictably enough, demanding that Gayathri hand over a ‘chip’. But soon, his eccentricities take control of this film. In one scene, after asking  Gayathri which god she worships, he leaps on a car like Aaruchaami, and proceeds to make unhinged impressions of various deities. I concluded that he was barking mad but didn’t know at the time that he would go on to be literally so. 

In more than one scene in this rudderless film, he is shown to be barking… at a dog. He shows curious variety in making these barking noises: he howls, he snarls… you get the whole package even if you are not sure why. At first, I was confused, but soon enough, was crying in laughter once I realised the futility of making sense of this film. Richard seems in a trance during these scenes in which David is seemingly having a conversation with his dog through barking and growling. It’s the oddest thing I have seen in Tamil cinema this year, and yes, I know that the year includes Bhoomi’s villain relieving himself in a living room flower vase.

There’s another bizarre idea that of a man introduced in an item number late into the film, suddenly becoming part of the film’s narrative. You see this man for the first time when he drinks and dances with a group of women for a song that begins with a Telugu cuss word for some strange reason, and soon as the song ends, this strange man takes on the mantle of rescuing Gayathri and child. 

This film, promoted on the popularity of its woman actor, can’t even be bothered to let her extricate herself from danger. But I suppose these are nuances we must not really care about when discussing a film like Paramapadham Vilayattu, which cares about very little, including character strength, consistency, conviction in performance, and coherence in storytelling. 

The most conviction you spot in this film is when actor Richard barks. There’s a sentence I never thought I’d ever type in a film review.

Director: Thirugnanam
Cast: Trisha, Nandha, Richard Rishi
Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trisha Paramadham Vilayattu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
sky high

'Sky High' film review: Flat and flashy

A still from Pawan Kalyan-starrer 'Vakeel Saab'.

'Vakeel Saab' movie review: This Pawan Kalyan-starrer is a criminal disservice to the original

A still from 'Kode Muruga'.

'Kode Muruga' movie review: A middling film on filmmaking

A still from Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'The Big Bull'.

'The Big Bull' movie review: Abhishek Bachchan makes a mark, the film doesn’t

A still from Dhanush-starrer 'Karnan'.

'Karnan' movie review: Mari Selvaraj’s dance of defiance makes for glorious cinema

Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp