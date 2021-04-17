Home Entertainment Review

'Krishna Talkies' movie review: Protagonist carries movie on his shoulder

The film revolves around a single-screen theatre, and triskaidekaphobia.

Published: 17th April 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actors Ajay Rao and Apoorva in 'Krishna Talkies'.

Sandalwood actors Ajay Rao and Apoorva in 'Krishna Talkies'.

By Express News Service

The film revolves around a single-screen theatre, and triskaidekaphobia. Thirteen, the number often feared by most, poses as a series of threats with murders, death and accidents in the movie Krishna Talkies. It also draws a shroud of mystery on cine-goers with a balcony ticket bearing the number 13.

While watching the movie, a lot of questions will go through your mind. Is this a murder? If so, who is the killer? Or is there some paranormal element involved? Ajay, a journalist, visiting his hometown in Mudigere, sets out to find the culprit, who is the reason behind the death of his best friend Suri (Chikkanna), and the reason behind the disappearance of Parimala (Sindhu Loknath).

He seeks all possible help from the local police. The strange occurrence of death, and mystery around the number 13, leads to a lot of investigations.  How Ajay goes about unraveling the truth and what his fate decides for him is the basis of the story. Krishna Talkies brims with all possible elements of mystery, thriller, horror drama,  sprinkled with suspense. Director Vijay Anand, who has worn multiple hats for the film, takes credit for the story, screenplay writing, dialogues, lyrics and has to a certain extent managed to live up to its title. 

Although the movie begins at a slow pace, the sense of horror on one end enthralls viewers, while their investigative mind runs at parallel.  The construction of this movie is not without flaws, but it is the protagonist, Ajay Rao, who makes this plot consistently interesting.  He takes us through some case studies, and the climax builds with a certain supernatural element that makes it believable. Though the investigation doesn’t go in-depth, it is the follow-up of cases, and in different angles, which keeps the audience on the edge-of-the-seat.

The film, which moves with mostly dialogue-driven scenes, gets good support from the rest of the actors. With Apurva playing the love angle, she also becomes the starting point of the whole investigation. This well-suited ensemble also features Sindhu Loknath, Chikkanna, and Pramod Shetty among others in prominent roles. A film, with an intriguing premise, Ajay Rao is one reason to walk into Krishna Talkies.

Krishna Talkies
Cast: Ajay Rao, Apurva, Sindhu Loknath, Chikkanna, and Pramod Shetty
Director: Vijay Anand

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishna Talkies Krishna Talkies review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
First-time director Thej’s Rewind

'Rewind' review: An Unpleasant Dream

Ajeeb Daastans, a four-part anthology, has atypicality in its stories, although the degree varies from film to film.

'Ajeeb Daastaans' movie review: Good and bad co-exist in this morally ambiguous anthology

'99 songs' movie review: This musical misses a lot of notes

Still from 'Them'

'Them' review: Shocking, relentlessly horrific, but brilliant

Kho Kho Movie Review: A predictable but empowering sports drama

Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp