Home Entertainment Review

'Kaliveera' review: A good martial arts showreel but very little else to write home about

Kali (Ekalavya), a person from a Tribal community in the Lingoda village, comes to the city to take revenge against influential politicians, gangsters and terrorists.

Published: 07th August 2021 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Kaliveera

Kaliveera poster

By Express News Service

In the 1951 book Foundation by Isaac Asimov, a favourite saying of the character Mayor Salvor Hardin goes, ‘Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent’. Kaliveera- The Indian Warrior, directed by Avi, is a film clearly inspired by this phrase.

Mounting the film mainly on lead actor Ekalavya’s ability to pull off stunt sequences with elan, the director hoped to make a classic film that could be a trendsetter in the way action films are made in Sandalwood. However, the film, unfortunately, lays open his incompetence in scriptwriting and direction.      
Kali (Ekalavya), a person from a Tribal community in the Lingoda village, comes to the city to take revenge against influential politicians, gangsters and terrorists. Concentrating more on the martial arts talents of Ekalavya, the film loses focus and fails to do justice to the strong core plot.

While Ekalavya’s hard work can be witnessed in the action sequences, he has a long way to go with respect to his acting capabilities. Considering how his character is mostly relegated to just expressions, the lack of acting chops prove detrimental to the film. All he does in the film is either chasing or being chased, and going on a killing spree.

The remaining actors don’t really make a mark in our minds. Even though stunt master Different Danny and his team have choreographed lengthy fights throughout the film, there is an overwhelming sense of monotony in the never-ending stunt sequences.

Special mention to the Kaliveera team for exploring new locations, and full points to cinematographer Hallesh, who captures the territories well and manages to keep us engaged in the proceedings.

Kaliveera is the first film to be brought out to theatres post the second lockdown, but it is rife with a lot of shortcomings. It is an age-old revenge drama, with only the stunts and locations providing a semblance of freshness. But overall, Kaliveera doesn’t provide enough returns for audiences returning to the theatres after such a long time.

Kaliveera
Cast: Ekalavya, Chirashree Anchan, Paavana Gowda, and TS Nagabharana
Director: Avi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kaliveera- The Indian Warrior

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Still from 'SR Kalyanamandapam'

'SR Kalyanamandapam' review: Mediocre fare

Still from 'The Swarm'

'The Swarm' review: This creature feature is good horror

'Dial 100' poster starring Manoj Bajpayee

'Dial 100' review: Manoj Bajpayee steers an unsatisfying thriller

Ashin of the North is streaming on Netflix.

Ashin of the North: A disjointed special with Jun Ji Hyun

A still from 'Thimmarusu'

'Thimmarusu' review: A convoluted thriller weighed down by inconsistent narration

Gallery
Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia won a bronze medal in the men's freestyle 65kg category in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics after defeating Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov. (Photo | AP)
Dangal 2.0: Bajrang Punia decimates rival Daulet Niyazbekov to win bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp