Home Entertainment Review

'Jeevnane Nataka Samy' movie review: A far cry from reality

With Jeevnane Nataka Samy (Life is a drama), director Raju Bhandari Rajavartha has tried to explore the stark realities of reality shows, especially the ones involving children.

Published: 21st August 2021 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Jeevnane Nataka Samy' movie.

A still from 'Jeevnane Nataka Samy' movie.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

With Jeevnane Nataka Samy (Life is a drama), director Raju Bhandari Rajavartha has tried to explore the stark realities of reality shows, especially the ones involving children. While kudos to the central idea, the lack of research is unforgivable.  The film seems more like a far-fetched idea from an unprepared mind.

The film is about Akash (Kiran Raj), who is working as a film technician in various production houses and is often pressurised by his wife to enroll their talented daughter into a reality show. Although Akash’s daughter wins the hearts of the audiences, she does not make it to the final list of contenders.

The crux of what happens next is whether Akash’s daughter wins the show on merit or will he go out of his way to ensure his daughter wins the show. The director also explores Akash’s struggle and the changes that he goes through following his experiences at the reality show. 

On the whole, the execution of Jeevnane Nataka Samy falls flat with no soul in the script. Almost none of the actors add value to the story. Even the much-liked TV serial actor Kiran Raj doesn’t evoke a similar reaction in his feature film appearance.

While there is no doubt that Shree Harsha is a good singer, there is a long way to go if he wants to take up an acting career seriously. The rest of the actors come across as amateurish, and the only set of actors who come off unscathed are the child artistes. Although the director has tried to blend humour into this sensitive subject, it doesn’t work at all.

Overall, it is just sad that the two hours spent on this film, which is so far away from reality, would have been better utilised in watching an actual reality show.

Jeevnane Nataka Samy
Cast: Kiran Raj, Shree Harsha, Pavithra Kotian and Anika Ramya
Director: Raju Bhandari Rajavartha

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jeevnane Nataka Samy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from 'Beckett'

'Beckett' review: Hero without a cause

'Shardhoola' movie review: There’s nothing scary about this one

A still from 'Man in Love'.

'Man in love' movie review: A problematic premise overshadows a beautiful love story

Jason Momoa in 'Sweet Girl'.

'Sweet girl' movie review: A well-intentioned but tiring thriller

Actor Indrans in a still from 'Home'.

Home: Eminently comforting film with relatable characters

Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp