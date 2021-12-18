Home Entertainment Review

'Aana' review: Aditi Prabhudeva is utterly convincing as Aana in every aspect

Ahead of Aana’s release, many little details about the film created a lot of expectations about director Manoj Nadalumane’s debut, which was touted as a supernatural thriller.

A still from 'Aana' featuring Aditi Prabhudeva.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Ahead of Aana’s release, many little details about the film created a lot of expectations about director Manoj Nadalumane’s debut, which was touted as a supernatural thriller. However, Aana turned out to be more of a crime thriller with a little touch of horror elements.

The director has rooted the film in the current Covid situation, where a lot of people are losing jobs. The film is about one such group of techies. Unable to cater to their luxurious lifestyle due to the lockdown recession, they end up kidnapping two young girls for quick money. One of them turns out to be Aana (Aditi Prabhudeva), the daughter of businessman Naga Varma (Sunil Puranik). The gang realises they have messed up with the wrong girl when Aana exhibits superpowers. Predominantly, the film has bits and pieces of superhero stuff, but the real fireworks happen towards the end. As the film comes to a close, we get a new female superhero in Kannada cinema.

Aana kicks off with many intriguing ideas, but all the initial build-ups in the horror fantasy taper off as the film progresses. However, one has to give it to the director’s genuine efforts in the writing, which might have not been translated efficiently on the screen. The flat narration doesn’t hold us on to the film for a long time. The film would have worked better had the superhero elements were placed throughout the film instead of heaping all for the end.

For Aditi Prabhudeva, this is the first-of-its-kind role, and she has given her best in all aspects. In the end, she even shines as this female superhero. The rest of the cast (Ranveer Shivkumar, Vikash Uttaiah, Samarth Narasimharaju, Varun Amaravathi, Karthik Nagarajan, and Prerna Kambam) have tried to put in their best effort, but they didn’t hold my attention for long. Those looking for some thrills can experience it in Rithvik Muralidhar’s background score. The music director, who has understood the subject, has done an impressive job.  However, there is something amiss with cinematographer Uday Leela’s work.

Overall, Aana is a brave attempt by the writer and first-time director, Manoj Nadalumane. There is a taut story, but it does not turn out to be an out-and-out horror fantasy. The end sequence of Aditi’s rise as a female superhero hints at a sequel. If at all it is in the making, can we look forward to more spine-chilling moments?

Aana
Cast: Aditi Prabhudeva, Sunil Puranik
Director: Manoj P Nadalumane
Rating : 2.5/5

