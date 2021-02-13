Home Entertainment Review

'Saajan Bakery' movie review: Whimsical, leisurely-paced sibling drama

There are several aspects of Saajan Bakery that evoke European comedies, such as the colours and music.

Published: 13th February 2021 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Saajan Bakery'

A still from 'Saajan Bakery' (Photo| YouTube Screengrab)

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Aju Varghese is the last person you would expect to remind you of some earlier roles of Mohanlal. You wouldn't believe it if I told you that I saw a glimpse of the Mohanlal from Pavithram and the one from TP Balagopalan MA at two different places in the film, albeit for a very brief period.

Aju Varghese plays both father and son, separated by time. When the two get to share the screen, one of them has turned into a photograph. In Saajan Bakery, named after the father, the son fails to live up to the latter's name. But he also hopes to avoid his mistakes.

Usually, it's the mother who warns the son against inheriting the problematic father's qualities. In this case, it's the elder sister Betsy (Lena) who begins to see some of Saajan's displeasing traits in Bobin too.  The bond of the brother and sister is uneasy. Bobin is looking for ways to get rid of her from his house. She lives there because she is going through a divorce.

These two are complicated individuals who could repair their relationship if they put aside their egos and sit down to have a transparent conversation. In one scene, Betsy says she doesn't want sympathy; she only wants someone to express her feelings to.

Betsy is undoubtedly Lena's best role. Though you find her character in an irritable, confused and restless state for most of the film, Lena manages to make Betsy endearing, and that's because her craving for communication is so relatable.

Some people look perpetually annoyed because they need to vent to the right person. But Bobin is also going through almost the same phase. He has to deal with his sister, make a man out of himself, and also figure out how to make his relationship with the pleasingly quirky Merin (Ranjitha Menon) work. Merin is a peculiar character.

She works in a medical laboratory and occasionally breaks the fourth wall Amelie-style (or Fleabag-style) to speak to the audience. She is also someone who can stand up to the male characters. She gets enough screentime and is not one to fade into the background.

There are several aspects of Saajan Bakery that evoke European comedies, such as the colours and music. The team has gone to the pain of creating an Umbrellas of Cherbourg-level of colour co-ordination.

Note the scene where Lena's costume beautifully matches the vineyard in the background. And Prasanth Pillai's refreshingly original music is a combination of genres. It infuses so much warmth into the narrative.

At one point, we get a tribute to Redbone's Come And Get Your Love (which showed up on the soundtrack of Guardians of the Galaxy) and another one to Michael Jackson (I can't wait to see what Prasanth has conjured up in the upcoming Malayalam dance film Moonwalk). His music adds a contemporary touch to a 'naattinpuram' story, just like it did in Kumbalangi Nights.

I found the film's leisurely pace refreshing too. It's not in any hurry. I initially was a bit confused about some of the characters' relation to each other, like the ammachan played by Ganesh Kumar who, by the way, is funny and endearing.

His role plays out like an older, mature version of the character he played in Manichithrathazhu. Some of the comical moments are quite unpredictable. Don't underestimate ammachan when he smiles. He might react differently in the next scene.

He is also capable of saying things openly to Bobin's face. Interestingly, he is the only character who gets along with both siblings, and also the one who is capable of putting some sense into them.

We get some neat resolutions in the end, but not all of them are tied up, and I mean this positively. Saajan Bakery doesn't believe in spelling out everything for the viewer. When the film ends, the characters still have other issues to deal with, but they do manage to overcome the central conflict.

When Bobin goes through a life-transforming situation, Aju conveys the shift in a way that doesn't seem forced. We trust Bobin enough to let him make the decision that's right for him. He still has some flaws left, but at least he gets to a place where he won't be needing anyone's lectures. To borrow a quote from the recently released Vellam: "Insult is the biggest investment." Oh, and this film might give you the urge to have a freshly-baked cream bun.

Director: Arun Chandu

Cast: Aju Varghese, Lena, Ganesh Kumar, Ranjitha Menon

Rating: 3.5/5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saajan Bakery Saajan Bakery review Arun Chandu Aju Varghese Lena Ganesh Kumar Ranjitha Menon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Ralph Fiennes and Carey Mulligan in a still from 'The Dig'

'The Dig' movie review: Death and discovery

Stills from 'Uppena'

'Uppena' movie review: An age-old love story revitalised by impressive writing

A still from 'FCUK'

'FCUK' movie review: A decent idea gone haywire

A still from 'Parris Jeyaraj'

'Parris Jeyaraj' review: The songs are a riot, but is that enough?

Stills from 'Kutty Story'

'Kutty Story' movie review: The good and the bad co-exist in this latest anthology

Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp