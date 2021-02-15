Home Entertainment Review

'Live Telecast' review: This Kajal Aggarwal-starrer is a horror series without any redeeming elements

Venkat Prabhu covers many topics including TRP wars, journalistic insensitivity, the lack of social responsibility, and more.

Published: 15th February 2021 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Live Telecast'.

A still from 'Live Telecast'.

By Bhuvanesh Chandar
Express News Service

Venkat Prabhu’s Live Telecast has an interesting idea that reminds you of films like Ghostbusters, Paranormal Activity, The Conjuring... I could go on.

The thing about horror films now is that all the stories seem to have been already told. Now, it’s about ‘possessing’ the qualities that define the good films in the genre, but Live Telecast seems more like a collection of moments from the average ones.

Notice how horror films usually have that one character who’s seen the ghost but is never believed? Venkat Prabhu’s Live Telecast attempts to provide the satisfaction of seeing such a person believed, with the events of this series. Jennifer (Kajal Aggarwal), the heroine, runs a ghost-hunting TV show called Dark Tales.

Due to an unfortunate episode—a seeming rip-off of the Elisabeth Shue scene from Hollow Man (2000)—Dark Tales gets taken off-air.

As a last resort, she suggests the idea for a new show: a live ghost-hunting episode at a haunted house. When the crew begins to shoot the live episode, well, you know what happens.

The problems begin right at the very beginning. More than half an episode is spent with tedious introductions, with the characters introducing themselves on camera.

Romance and interpersonal equations come into play from the second episode. By the third episode, you begin to entertain thoughts that there may just be substance in this show. Kajal Aggarwal, who seems quite plastic playing Jennifer, begins to show promise as she settles down into the character.

You see, Jennifer will go to any extent to make sure the show gets high rating points, and it’s quite interesting to see a protagonist not be burdened with moral responsibility. Perhaps the most interesting aspect of this series concerns all the jabs at the sensationalism in mainstream media.

Venkat covers many topics including TRP wars, journalistic insensitivity, the lack of social responsibility, and more.

The humour too picks up, and much credit to the characters of Aravind (Daniel Annie Pope) and Sekar (Vaibhav), who pitch in with noteworthy performances. Just as things start to look up, episode five offers proof that Venkat Prabhu has run out of steam.

The final three episodes could well be condensed into two. A cop suddenly steps in, with another bad introduction scene.

There’s also a lot of negligence shown to detail. The CCTV footage, for instance, does not seem to have been shot by stationary cameras.

Such shots kill your suspension of disbelief. There’s an attempt at a late surge when Sekar (Vaibhav) gets pushed to the front to save the day. But it’s all too predictable and the final twist becomes a damp squib too. More frustration arrives in the form of a dull back story for the ghost.

While it’s admirable that Venkat is sensitive about a mental health issue, the same cannot be said of the writing of this story.

Barring the theme music, Premgi’s music doesn’t really help matters either. The look and feel of the whole show is that of a television serial.

Perhaps the biggest disappointment is how the show, coming from someone as accomplished in humour writing as Venkat Prabhu, fails to evoke even smiles.

Live Telecast is testimony that it’s easy to come up with an interesting oneliner. To make it an engaging story, however…

Director: Venkat Prabhu

Cast: Kajal Aggarwal, Vaibhav, Anandhi, Daniel Annie Pope

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kajal Aggarwal live telecast Venkat Prabhu Live Telecast Web Series Live Telecast Web Series Review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Ralph Fiennes and Carey Mulligan in a still from 'The Dig'

'The Dig' movie review: Death and discovery

Stills from 'Uppena'

'Uppena' movie review: An age-old love story revitalised by impressive writing

A still from 'FCUK'

'FCUK' movie review: A decent idea gone haywire

A still from 'Saajan Bakery'

'Saajan Bakery' movie review: Whimsical, leisurely-paced sibling drama

A still from 'Parris Jeyaraj'

'Parris Jeyaraj' review: The songs are a riot, but is that enough?

Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp